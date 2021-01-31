Tesco Plant Chef Carrot & Houmous 100G
- Energy485kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 117kcal
Product Description
- Carrot with cooked chickpeas, sesame seed paste, lemon juice from concentrate and garlic purée.
- Crunchy & Smooth
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carrot (65%), Cooked Chickpeas (18%) [Chickpeas, Water], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100g serving
|Energy
|485kJ / 117kcal
|485kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|3.8g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
