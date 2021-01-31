We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2021-01-31

Tesco Plant Chef Carrot & Houmous 100G


£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Each pack (100g)
  • Energy485kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot with cooked chickpeas, sesame seed paste, lemon juice from concentrate and garlic purée.
  • Crunchy & Smooth
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot (65%), Cooked Chickpeas (18%) [Chickpeas, Water], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g serving
Energy485kJ / 117kcal485kJ / 117kcal
Fat7.2g7.2g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars3.5g3.5g
Fibre3.8g3.8g
Protein3.1g3.1g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

