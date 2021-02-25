We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mcvities Hobnobs Sticky Toffee Pudding Flavoured Biscuits 262G

4.4(14)Write a review
Mcvities Hobnobs Sticky Toffee Pudding Flavoured Biscuits 262G
£ 1.35
£0.52/100g

New

Each biscuit (18.8g) contains
  • Energy387 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sticky Toffee Pudding Flavour Oaty Biscuits Covered in Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Team GB Proud Partner
  • Terracycle® Film
  • Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
  • Don't recycle in kerbside collection
  • ® Registered Trade Mark Of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.

By Appointment To Her Majesty the Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 262G

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (30%), Milk Chocolate (25%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.Once Opened, Store in an Airtight Container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372.
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (18.8g)
Energy (kJ)2060387
(kcal)49292
Fat 23.0g4.3g
of which Saturates 11.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate 61.7g11.6g
of which Sugars32.7g6.1g
Fibre 5.2g1.0g
Protein 6.9g1.3g
Salt 0.70g0.13g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty but not flavourfull

4 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We found there was a good number of biscuits in the packet, more than enough to share over a couple of occasions. From the packet they smell as expected which is very appealing and look good although maybe a little thinner than I was expecting. The dominant flavour in them is the chocolate which is very nice but I was expecting to taste a sticky toffee pudding of which any flavour was very difficult to find. They are a nice biscuit, very tasty, just not what they claim to be in terms of flavour.

Nice biscuit

4 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love hobnobs and these didn’t disappoint however I couldn’t taste any toffee from them at all. They weren’t much different to the original chocolate hobnobs and they felt a bit thinner too. Still a nice biscuit but not really what it says on the packet.

Hobnobs with the slightest of twist.

4 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Hobnobs are my second fav biscuit (a very close second to a choc digestive) so this isn't an easy review to write. When I read the name I was expecting a layer of toffee under the chocolate coating and maybe some raisins in the biscuit but these are very subtle, with a slight nod to fudge rather than anything that made me think sticky toffee pudding. They still dunk well in tea and taste like a chocolate hobnob but there is no sticky or toffee to them. I can't wait to try Lemon Drizzle as they sound delightful and hopefully I will be singing their praises on my next review.

Nice but not what expected.

3 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Having tried the hobnobs sticky toffee pudding biscuits I don’t think I would purchase these again for my self, the flavours are there and there really full on but to me it just didn’t go right with the biscuit, having saying that the kids did enjoy them which is a plus point as they don’t really like many biscuits, so I would recommend these to try and I will be trying all there new flavours to see if I do like any others but these ones were not for me.

Great taste!

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’m not such a big fan of hobnobs in general, I would rather have a chocolate digestive biscuit. However these sticky toffee pudding flavour biscuits have won me round. I’m not entirely sure they taste of a traditional sticky toffee pudding, but do have a lovely sweet flavour, nice with a cup of tea and would definitely have them again

Didn't taste much difference

3 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] When I got these I was excited because I really hoped to be bowled over with a toffee taste but I wasn't. They don't taste much differently to the regular chocolate hobnobs. If they tasted as flavourful as the strawberry cheesecake biscuits they would be worth eating. You only get a slight after taste of sticky toffee unfortunately and that is a big let down for me

Hobnobs sticky Toffee

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought this biscuits and am really happy and it taste very good and was happy to recommend it to my friends. I will say everyone should have it in their kitchen as it very easy to taste as a quick snack.

tasty

4 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Always on the look out for new biscuits. Love sticky toffee pudding, so thought id give these a go. Not sure what i was expecting, the biscuit is nice and crumbly. But the flavour is just a mild caramel. So a bit disappointed if im honest

Yum yum yum

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow loved these, kids loved them so much they were gone in a day. The flavour is sticky toffee and it is not an overwhelming taste it's a nice taste. You have one then you find yourself just eating more and more. They are your standard hobnob quality just a lovely flavour, I have already brought two more packs since trying them as I have 4 kids so one pack does not last long.

WOW! What tasty biscuits!

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was so excited to try these sticky toffee pudding biscuits, as it's one of my favourite treats! The biscuits exceeded all expectations and are super delicious. Extremely addictive so I'm rationing myself to a couple a day with my coffee. Thanks McVities for a great new flavour!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here