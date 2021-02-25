Mcvities Hobnobs Sticky Toffee Pudding Flavoured Biscuits 262G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty but not flavourfull 4 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 25th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We found there was a good number of biscuits in the packet, more than enough to share over a couple of occasions. From the packet they smell as expected which is very appealing and look good although maybe a little thinner than I was expecting. The dominant flavour in them is the chocolate which is very nice but I was expecting to taste a sticky toffee pudding of which any flavour was very difficult to find. They are a nice biscuit, very tasty, just not what they claim to be in terms of flavour.

Nice biscuit 4 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 25th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love hobnobs and these didn’t disappoint however I couldn’t taste any toffee from them at all. They weren’t much different to the original chocolate hobnobs and they felt a bit thinner too. Still a nice biscuit but not really what it says on the packet.

Hobnobs with the slightest of twist. 4 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Hobnobs are my second fav biscuit (a very close second to a choc digestive) so this isn't an easy review to write. When I read the name I was expecting a layer of toffee under the chocolate coating and maybe some raisins in the biscuit but these are very subtle, with a slight nod to fudge rather than anything that made me think sticky toffee pudding. They still dunk well in tea and taste like a chocolate hobnob but there is no sticky or toffee to them. I can't wait to try Lemon Drizzle as they sound delightful and hopefully I will be singing their praises on my next review.

Nice but not what expected. 3 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Having tried the hobnobs sticky toffee pudding biscuits I don’t think I would purchase these again for my self, the flavours are there and there really full on but to me it just didn’t go right with the biscuit, having saying that the kids did enjoy them which is a plus point as they don’t really like many biscuits, so I would recommend these to try and I will be trying all there new flavours to see if I do like any others but these ones were not for me.

Great taste! 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’m not such a big fan of hobnobs in general, I would rather have a chocolate digestive biscuit. However these sticky toffee pudding flavour biscuits have won me round. I’m not entirely sure they taste of a traditional sticky toffee pudding, but do have a lovely sweet flavour, nice with a cup of tea and would definitely have them again

Didn't taste much difference 3 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] When I got these I was excited because I really hoped to be bowled over with a toffee taste but I wasn't. They don't taste much differently to the regular chocolate hobnobs. If they tasted as flavourful as the strawberry cheesecake biscuits they would be worth eating. You only get a slight after taste of sticky toffee unfortunately and that is a big let down for me

Hobnobs sticky Toffee 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 23rd February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought this biscuits and am really happy and it taste very good and was happy to recommend it to my friends. I will say everyone should have it in their kitchen as it very easy to taste as a quick snack.

tasty 4 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 23rd February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Always on the look out for new biscuits. Love sticky toffee pudding, so thought id give these a go. Not sure what i was expecting, the biscuit is nice and crumbly. But the flavour is just a mild caramel. So a bit disappointed if im honest

Yum yum yum 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 22nd February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow loved these, kids loved them so much they were gone in a day. The flavour is sticky toffee and it is not an overwhelming taste it's a nice taste. You have one then you find yourself just eating more and more. They are your standard hobnob quality just a lovely flavour, I have already brought two more packs since trying them as I have 4 kids so one pack does not last long.