Tesco Prime Cuts Garlic & Herb Ham 130G
- Energy151kJ 36kcal2%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 459kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham, made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, roasted with garlic and herb rub.
- We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
- DRY CURED BRITISH HAM Selected prime cuts roasted in garlic and herb seasoning
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (99%), Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Garlic and Herb Rub [Sugar, Garlic Powder, Garlic, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Thyme, Basil, Rosemary, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses], Brown Sugar, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (33g)
|Energy
|459kJ / 109kcal
|151kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.0g
|6.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
