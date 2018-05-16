Tesco Finest 6 Pork, Smoked Pancetta & Tomato Sausages 400g
- Energy1383kJ 333kcal17%
- Fat25.3g36%
- Saturates9.1g46%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1143kJ / 275kcal
Product Description
- 6 Pork sausages with smoked pancetta, tomato, seasonings and parsley.
- Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour. Gluten Free.
- A succulent sausage made with prime cuts of pork, flavoured with apple wood smoked pancetta, tomatoes and parsley. PRIME CUTS OF PORK
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Smoked Pancetta (8%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Tomato, Rice Flour, Water, Tomato Paste, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Spices, Sugar, Herbs, Parsley, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Filled into natural casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Chilled: 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (121g**)
|Energy
|1143kJ / 275kcal
|1383kJ / 333kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|25.3g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|7.8g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|14.8g
|17.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When grilled according to instructions.
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.
