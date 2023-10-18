Squishville Mystery Mini Assorted

Get Hooked on the Squish - These adorable plush characters are made with high-quality, marshmallow-soft material

Mini-Squishmallows™ - Your favourite Squishmallows™ characters are available in an all-new miniature 2-inch size

Adorable Fashions - Each Mini-Squishmallow® comes with an adorably snug fashion accessory to squeeze into

24 Styles To Collect - There are 24 irresistibly cute Mini-Squishmallows characters to collect

Now Entering Squishvilletm - Squeeze into Squishville toys including Mini-Squishmallows plush, playsets, and vehicles

Get ready for the squish-venture of a lifetime with the Squishville Mystery Mini-Squishmallows. This adorably squishy assortment features your favourite Squishmallows characters in a mini 2-inch size. These Mystery Mini-Squishmallows plush toys come with a fashionable accessory that you can squish them in and out of. Mix and match fashions with every 2-inch Mini-Squishmallow® in your squishy world. The world of Squishville includes vehicles and playsets made of super soft materials and the adorable Mini-Squishmallows are made with a marshmallow-like filling, making them the ultimate squish-panion. Add 24 of your favourite Squishmallow® characters like Sharie the Sloth, Cali the Caticorn and Pandora the Pegasus to your world of squish. Every vehicle, playset, and Squishmallow® character, each sold separately, are bursting with squish-ibilities.

Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.