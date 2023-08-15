Bakers Whirlers Meaty Dog Treats Bacon & Cheese 270G

Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs.

Whirlers are delicious twisted treats, with wholesome ingredients and a double flavour bacon & cheese. A tasty treat for a happy dog! Vitamins and antioxidants to help support natural defences B vitamins to help maintain energy levels Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and glossy coat

Double flavour twisted treats Bacon and Cheese flavour Low in fat No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives No Rawhide treat

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.2% Cheese Powder)

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage