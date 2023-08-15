We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bakers Whirlers Meaty Dog Treats Bacon & Cheese 270G

4.8(339)
£2.00

£7.41/kg

Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs.
Whirlers are delicious twisted treats, with wholesome ingredients and a double flavour bacon & cheese.A tasty treat for a happy dog!Vitamins and antioxidants to help support natural defencesB vitamins to help maintain energy levelsOmega 3 & 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and glossy coat
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Double flavour twisted treatsBacon and Cheese flavourLow in fatNo added artificial colours, flavours or preservativesNo Rawhide treat
Pack size: 270G
Low in fat

Ingredients

Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.2% Cheese Powder)

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Amount Up to:Size of Dog: Small; Dog body weight (kg): 7; Daily Feed (pieces/day): 2 piecesSize of Dog: Medium; Dog body weight (kg): 15; Daily Feed (pieces/day): 3 piecesSize of Dog: Large; Dog body weight (kg): 30; Daily Feed (pieces/day): 6 piecesClean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him/her daily. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.

