We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kit Kat 2 Fingers Wafer Milk Chocolate Hazelnut 9X20.7G

4.6(49)Write a review
Kit Kat 2 Fingers Wafer Milk Chocolate Hazelnut 9X20.7G
£ 1.50
£0.81/100g

New

Each bar contains
  • Energy436kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2103kJ

Product Description

  • Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered with hazelnut flavour milk chocolate (66%).
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/KITKAT
  • Join us at facebook.com/KITKATuk
  • Visit www.KITKAT.co.uk
  • Share your chocolate biscuit break with #MyBreak
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth hazelnut spread flavoured chocolate
  • Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Honeycomb and Chocolate Hazelnut Spreade. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try the new KITKAT Chunky Cookie Dough bar?
  • Don't Recycle
  • TerraCycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Multipack of 9 Kit Kat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
  • With 104 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186.3G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

9 x 20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference intake*%RI*
Energy 2103kJ436kJ8400kJ
-502kcal 104kcal 2000kcal5%
Fat24.5g5.1g70g7%
of which: saturates13.4g2.8g20g14%
Carbohydrate62.3g12.9g260g5%
of which: sugars49.4g10.2g90g11%
Fibre2.3g0.5g--
Protein7.0g1.4g50g3%
Salt 0.22g0.05g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 9 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes great!

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

As all kitkats tastes great! Comes in handy size bars which is good for on the go or a snack at home, great for all the family to enjoy. This has to be my go to kitkat now, can really taste the hazelnut but with out the sickly taste too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best chocolate bar I’ve ever had

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

Oh my god. These are hands down the best version of Kitkat that has ever been created, and I’ve tried a lot of them. Absolutely delicious and I might now be addicted. But disappointed I can’t find the four finger versions. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

I have had a good few of these and can’t get enough. I love them. You can instantly taste the hazelnut which is smooth and creamy within the biscuit. It’s a nice change from the normal taste but very pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

These KitKats were demolished within a few days after arriving in the house. They have a slights hazelnut taste, which wasn’t too over powering. The packaging was easily opened. I will be trying out other flavours in the future as we have always stuck with the original KitKats. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Okay

3 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

I was so excited to try these as I'm a massive fan of kitkats. Always the first chocolate I pick up in store. I tried these hazelnut spread ones which are okay but I'll be sticking to the original kitkat. Nothing wrong with them just don't suit my taste buds as much as I would have liked. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very hazelnutty!! Delightful!!!

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

Ohh one bite of this KitKat was just so delightful very hazelnutty but nice!! It just melts in your mouth! I enjoyed every bite of this KitKat and could easily have another one. This is my fav KitKat out of them all!! Love love love!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of my new fave

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

Was really excited to try this Kit Kat and have to say it didn’t disappoint. Just the right balance of flavour between the hazelnut and chocolate mixed with the wafer makes perfection . Love the portion size as a little treat/snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

I’m a big fan of kitkats as it is but omg I love love love anything with hazelnuts so this is a dream combo. All my friends and family enjoyed these throughly. A great size pack to share for snacking at any time of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste and crunchy

4 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

I really enjoyed the Hazelnut and milk chocolate spread more than the original. This is very crunchy and very ideal for afternoon snack. I am a big fun of milk chocolate and hazelnut so having this combination give an amazing taste. This is now on our household shopping list as the whole family love it. I will definetly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

As avid eaters of kit kat I was delighted to try the new flavour of kitkats. It's nice to have another quality treat from Nestle. This did not disappoint it tasted delicious and went well with a cuppa. My son kept asking for more, so definitely got the seal of approval from him. It was like having chocolate, wafer and nutella rolled into one. What can I say but utterly delicious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here