Kit Kat 2 Fingers Wafer Milk Chocolate Honeycomb 9X20.7G

4.6(49)Write a review
Kit Kat 2 Fingers Wafer Milk Chocolate Honeycomb 9X20.7G
£ 1.99
£1.07/100g

New

Each bar contains
  • Energy441kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt0.04g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2134kJ

Product Description

  • Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered with honeycomb flavour milk chocolate (66%).
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth honeycomb flavoured chocolate
  • Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Honeycomb and Chocolate Hazelnut Spreade. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try the new KITKAT Chunky Cookie Dough bar?
  • Don't Recycle
  • TerraCycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Multipack of 9 Kit Kat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
  • With 105 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186.3G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  PO Box 203,
  York,
  YO91 1XY.
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,
  Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2134kJ441kJ8400kJ
-510kcal105kcal2000kcal5%
Fat25.7g5.3g70g8%
of which: saturates14.3g3.0g20g15%
Carbohydrate62.0g12.8g260g5%
of which: sugars49.1g10.2g90g11%
Fibre2.1g0.4g--
Protein6.6g1.4g50g3%
Salt0.19g0.04g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ----
Contains 9 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages ----

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice new taste to an old favourite.

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was sceptical as to how these would taste but, having tried these over the last few weeks, I really like them. I was expecting them to be sickly sweet but in fact the honey flavour is quite subtle and is definitely not overpowering. The honeycomb flavour is balanced perfectly with the normal KitKat chocolate biscuit to produce a delicious snack or treat. I only hope that these don't just become a limited edition but become part of the Kitkat range.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Absolutely delicious, they are a little like pringles once you pop you just can't stop. I opened these at lunch time and was gone by the end of lunch. The 2 finger ones are no where nearly enough for one you definitely need 2 maybe 3 bars just to quench for thirst for them. They are incredibly moreish so if you are on a diet stay well clear. 10/10 on everything these really are my new best friend. Absolutely delicious

A nice alternative snack biscuit

4 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

A lovely alternative to a normal kitkat. You can really taste the honeycomb. A gorgeous snack chocolate biscuit, perfect size to stifle any chocolate cravings. The kids loved it as well and great for them to share! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum !

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

KitKat's and honeycomb two of my favourite treats. I was so glad I came across these they tasted as good as I imagined they would smooth with a crunchy honeycomb kick. The whole family loved these great for lunch boxes or as a snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

I didn't really get a chance to try these as my 3 year old ran off with them I did eventually get one to try and they were nice not overly honeycombed like some stuff my 3-year old definitely like them she managed to eat 7 out of the Pack before we got the back of her [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

kit kat 2finger honeycomb

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

Love kit kat and this flavour honeycomb is the best i have tasted to date. the crispness and the chocolate combined leaves you satisfied with the unique taste, dipped in coffee is also very pleasant to the palette too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So wanted to love these

3 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

I’m a big fan of both honeycomb and kitkats so was very much thinking this would be a great combination...but I’m not so sure! They are quite sickly sweet and with not such a pleasant after taste and if anything the overpowering honeycomb detracts from the original kitkat experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

4 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

I bought these as I love anything that has honey in, they were very nice but I could only eat one as I found them strong in flavour. I would buy them again as they were great as a small treat. I would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy in my tummy

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

You can't go wrong with a Kit Kat can you! The moment you open up that foil and you snap it in half, then wondering how you are going to eat it. Then you taste that honeycomb in between those layers, ahh man I'm in heaven, one packet is just not enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

Review from kitkat.co.uk

Love jurists anyway but tried the honeycomb Kirk at really didn’t think it would go down that well as I’m not much of a lover of honeycomb, oh how wrong was I.... it tasted amazing can’t wait to buy some more just got to hide them when I do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

