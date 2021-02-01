Kit Kat 2 Fingers Wafer Milk Chocolate Honeycomb 9X20.7G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice new taste to an old favourite. 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 1st February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was sceptical as to how these would taste but, having tried these over the last few weeks, I really like them. I was expecting them to be sickly sweet but in fact the honey flavour is quite subtle and is definitely not overpowering. The honeycomb flavour is balanced perfectly with the normal KitKat chocolate biscuit to produce a delicious snack or treat. I only hope that these don't just become a limited edition but become part of the Kitkat range.

Delicious 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 22nd January 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Absolutely delicious, they are a little like pringles once you pop you just can't stop. I opened these at lunch time and was gone by the end of lunch. The 2 finger ones are no where nearly enough for one you definitely need 2 maybe 3 bars just to quench for thirst for them. They are incredibly moreish so if you are on a diet stay well clear. 10/10 on everything these really are my new best friend. Absolutely delicious

A nice alternative snack biscuit 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 1st January 2021 A lovely alternative to a normal kitkat. You can really taste the honeycomb. A gorgeous snack chocolate biscuit, perfect size to stifle any chocolate cravings. The kids loved it as well and great for them to share! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum ! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 30th December 2020 KitKat's and honeycomb two of my favourite treats. I was so glad I came across these they tasted as good as I imagined they would smooth with a crunchy honeycomb kick. The whole family loved these great for lunch boxes or as a snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 28th December 2020 I didn't really get a chance to try these as my 3 year old ran off with them I did eventually get one to try and they were nice not overly honeycombed like some stuff my 3-year old definitely like them she managed to eat 7 out of the Pack before we got the back of her [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

kit kat 2finger honeycomb 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 24th December 2020 Love kit kat and this flavour honeycomb is the best i have tasted to date. the crispness and the chocolate combined leaves you satisfied with the unique taste, dipped in coffee is also very pleasant to the palette too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So wanted to love these 3 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 23rd December 2020 I’m a big fan of both honeycomb and kitkats so was very much thinking this would be a great combination...but I’m not so sure! They are quite sickly sweet and with not such a pleasant after taste and if anything the overpowering honeycomb detracts from the original kitkat experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 23rd December 2020 I bought these as I love anything that has honey in, they were very nice but I could only eat one as I found them strong in flavour. I would buy them again as they were great as a small treat. I would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy in my tummy 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 23rd December 2020 You can't go wrong with a Kit Kat can you! The moment you open up that foil and you snap it in half, then wondering how you are going to eat it. Then you taste that honeycomb in between those layers, ahh man I'm in heaven, one packet is just not enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]