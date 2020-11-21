Knorr Miso Mushroom Liquid Seasoning 150Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It’s ok 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st November 2020 Used Knorr Liquid Seasoning Miso Mushroom in my vegetable stir fry and I was extremely impressed how good it tasted. A little goes a very long way, I’ve also used it in my brow stew chicken . I really love this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like this 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th November 2020 This is expensive for the size of the bottle, but putting that aside, I really like it. It's versatile and tasty. My housemate doesn't like mushrooms but this doesn't bother her in food. I've tried it in stir fry, in bolognaise and in soup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s okay, 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th November 2020 To be honest, whenever I make a stir-fry it’s always so bland and no flavour at all. I added this to it towards the end and it actually tasted like a meal! My partner commented and said it tasted much better than just the beef and veg I normally do so all in all we were happy with this purchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th November 2020 I have used this a few times in a few different dishes. It creates a an extra taste to any dish. my kids even comment on the meals now, saying they are super tasty. Its not salty like other types of seasoning. I am going to look out for the other flavours and give them a try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great to add to most meals 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th November 2020 I've had this for a few weeks now. I find it beneficial to add more flavour to anything I rustle up, whether it's seafood, beef, or chicken-based. You can't recognise any particular flavour when you taste it, let alone mushroom, but you know the food has more overall flavour. I particularly like to combine it with Asian dishes, including Thai curries, but it's good in sauces and soups too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So tasty and a total win 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th November 2020 I have been using the liquid and to say I’m impressed is an understatement! The flavour this infused into your cooking is second to none. I would recommend this to anyone looking to up their cooking game. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Zingy taste boost!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th November 2020 Upon opening the bottle I was instantly hit with a strong mushroomy zing!! I felt a little apprehensive as I though it might be too overpowering for my stir fry. I cooked my stir fry as usual but instead of adding my usual soy sauce I replaced it with a good dash of the miso mushroom liquid seasoning. It did give off a strong odour but this soon settled into a pleasant aroma. Upon eating, I found that it did enhance the flavour of the vegetables and added a depth. It was ideal for turning a regular light stir fry into a deeper tasting meal. I have used it a couple of times now and find it to be a tasty addition!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty just slightly overpowering 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th November 2020 This is great for flavouring mince for homemade tacos. A little bit goes along way but be careful when pouring as it comes out pretty quickly. I found only needed a little bit otherwise it is too overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste great! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th November 2020 Love this product. Never tried anything like this before so I thought I’d give it a go. It was the miso flavouring that swayed me as I love miso. I have added this to a variety of dishes and all of them tasted incredible! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]