Knorr Miso Mushroom Liquid Seasoning 150Ml

4.4(35)Write a review
£ 2.30
£1.54/100ml

Product Description

  • Miso mushroom liquid seasoning
  • Bring out the best of your meat-free meals with the delicious Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials Miso Mushroom Liquid Seasoning. This seasoning unlocks the earthy, savoury flavours of miso, seaweed and mushrooms. Vegan and gluten-free, it's also free from artificial colours and preservatives, and has no added MSG. You can use it to add depth of flavour to a wide variety of your favourite dishes (perfect for stir fries, risottos and soups). This liquid seasoning can be added at any stage of the cooking process to amplify and add depth to the flavour. Season to taste (as a guide, approximately 1 tbsp for 2 portions) to add a distinct Miso Mushroom flavour. As an alternative to herbs and spices, this is the perfect cooking companion to get the most delicious flavour out of your dishes. With its versatile liquid format, this ingredient can be added at any stage of the cooking process and is an essential ingredient for creatively driven chefs or traditional cooks who want to enhance their meals with something a little different. Why not also try the other flavours in the range? Knorr Rich Vegetable and Deep Smoke Liquid Seasoning will add depth of flavour to all of your dishes. For recipe inspiration visit the website knorr.com.
  • Easily add depth of flavour to your dishes with Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials Miso Mushroom Liquid Seasoning
  • With its versatile format, this liquid seasoning can be added during any stage of the cooking process to amplify flavours: use approximately 1 tbsp for 2 portions
  • This seasoning unlocks the earthy, savoury flavours of miso, seaweed and mushrooms, making it perfect for dishes like stir fries, risottos and soups
  • As an alternative to herbs and spices, this is the perfect cooking companion to get the most delicious flavour out of your dishes
  • This cooking aid is vegan, gluten-free, free from artificial colours or preservatives, and has no added MSG
  • Why not also try the other cooking aids in the range – Knorr Rich Vegetable and Deep Smoke Liquid Seasonings will add depth of flavour to all your dishes
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, white miso paste (20%) (water, soybeans (SOY), rice, salt), glucose-fructose syrup, salt, spirit vinegar, mushroom powder [1] (Boletus edulis) (3%), dried seaweed, mushroom juice concentrate [1] (maltodextrin, mushroom juice), corn starch, sea salt. [1] From sustainable agriculture

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Produce of

Sweden

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

150 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)535 kJ642 kJ48 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)128 kcal153 kcal11 kcal0%
Fat (g)1.7 g2 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)0.3 g0.3 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)21 g25 g1.9 g1%
of which sugars (g)13 g16 g1.2 g1%
Fibre (g)3.6 g4.3 g<0.5 g0%
Protein (g)3.3 g4 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)11.1 g13.3 g1 g17%

It’s ok

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Used Knorr Liquid Seasoning Miso Mushroom in my vegetable stir fry and I was extremely impressed how good it tasted. A little goes a very long way, I’ve also used it in my brow stew chicken . I really love this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like this

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is expensive for the size of the bottle, but putting that aside, I really like it. It's versatile and tasty. My housemate doesn't like mushrooms but this doesn't bother her in food. I've tried it in stir fry, in bolognaise and in soup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s okay,

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

To be honest, whenever I make a stir-fry it’s always so bland and no flavour at all. I added this to it towards the end and it actually tasted like a meal! My partner commented and said it tasted much better than just the beef and veg I normally do so all in all we were happy with this purchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have used this a few times in a few different dishes. It creates a an extra taste to any dish. my kids even comment on the meals now, saying they are super tasty. Its not salty like other types of seasoning. I am going to look out for the other flavours and give them a try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great to add to most meals

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I've had this for a few weeks now. I find it beneficial to add more flavour to anything I rustle up, whether it's seafood, beef, or chicken-based. You can't recognise any particular flavour when you taste it, let alone mushroom, but you know the food has more overall flavour. I particularly like to combine it with Asian dishes, including Thai curries, but it's good in sauces and soups too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So tasty and a total win

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have been using the liquid and to say I’m impressed is an understatement! The flavour this infused into your cooking is second to none. I would recommend this to anyone looking to up their cooking game. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Zingy taste boost!!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Upon opening the bottle I was instantly hit with a strong mushroomy zing!! I felt a little apprehensive as I though it might be too overpowering for my stir fry. I cooked my stir fry as usual but instead of adding my usual soy sauce I replaced it with a good dash of the miso mushroom liquid seasoning. It did give off a strong odour but this soon settled into a pleasant aroma. Upon eating, I found that it did enhance the flavour of the vegetables and added a depth. It was ideal for turning a regular light stir fry into a deeper tasting meal. I have used it a couple of times now and find it to be a tasty addition!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty just slightly overpowering

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is great for flavouring mince for homemade tacos. A little bit goes along way but be careful when pouring as it comes out pretty quickly. I found only needed a little bit otherwise it is too overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste great!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Love this product. Never tried anything like this before so I thought I’d give it a go. It was the miso flavouring that swayed me as I love miso. I have added this to a variety of dishes and all of them tasted incredible! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I received this to try. My partner and kids loved it. We used it with noodles and veg in a kid of stir fry and we were very happy. A lovely but not over powering full flavour. I would definitely recommend if you like mushrooms. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

