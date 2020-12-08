Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 1.5L
Offer
Product Description
- Follow us:
- Pure aromas of crushed citrus, snow pea and ripe grapefruit are delivered with elegant structure and balanced acidity. Enjoy our expression of distinctive Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc chilled with friends and paired with BBQ seared scallops.
- Mud House makes consistently beautiful, award-winning wines for people who love wine and embrace fresh ideas.
- This Pack Contains the Equivalent of 2 Bottles
- Equivalent of 2 x 750ml Bottles
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- New Zealand Sustainable Winegrowing
- 83% Lighter Packaging
- This packaging is at least 83% lighter than the bottle equivalent, so it's easier for you to carry home and, as it requires less energy to transport, there are less CO2 equivalent emissions.
- Card Box
- Plastic Bag - Check Locally
- May be recycled at select locations.
- Plastic Tap
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- Wine on Tap
- Easy to carry & store
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Pure aromas of crushed citrus, snow pea and ripe grapefruit are delivered with elegant structure and balanced acidity
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Other
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Stainless steel tanks are used to retain the fresh and fruity flavours. Bright aromas of nettles, melon and grapefruit. The palate delivers juicy citrus and guava flavours with elegant acidity, giving a long refreshing finish. A wine of remarkable intensity and style.
History
- Our founders set sail to travel world only to fall in love with New Zealand. After planting vines, they used the local earth to build their home. Two decades on, we continue to celebrate the spirit of striking out and breaking boundaries; wherever you are in the world, look out for our distinctive wines and celebrate your taste for adventure.
Regional Information
- The growing season was warm throughout with ample sunshine which allowed the fruits to develop perfectly.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within Box of purchase.
Storage
Fresh Wine to the Last GlassWine in a Box keeps the wine sealed in an airtight bag, so you can enjoy fresh wine for up to 6 weeks after first opening.
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Preparation and Usage
- The Use of Sharp Instruments to Open the Box is Not Recommended
- 1 Lay pack on its side with perforated opening facing upwards. Break and lift perforated flap and tear off circular portion.
- 2 Pull neck of tap out fully, position in opening, and snap flap back to secure tap.
- 3 Tear off protective cover from tap button.
- 4 Pour by holding up the piston.
Number of uses
Box contains 12 glasses
Name and address
- Packaged by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- mudhouse.co.nz
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|289kJ/70kcal
|362kJ/87kcal
|Box contains 12 glasses
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020