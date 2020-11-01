Knorr Rich Vegetable Liquid Seasoning 150Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Easy squeezy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2020 Wow I absolutely love this sauce bought it a couple weeks ago and used it in several dishes, my favourite has to in a spaghetti bolognese it gave it a really rich vegetable flavour and so easy to use, just squeeze into the pan and stir in, the bottle is so handy to keep in the cupboard without using up lots of space!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a cracking idea! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th October 2020 I don’t know why it has taken so long for someone to come up with a liquid form of stock. This is not only so easy to use, but saves times too and tastes exactly as the stock cubes, perhaps better! I highly recommend this as an addition to the pantry cupboard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th October 2020 Really pleased with this item. This flavour was lovely and I'm looking forward to trying all the other flavours. Long lasting as you don't need to use much. Easy to use. Works great with stews and bolonaise and soups. The best thing is that it is really low im calories so i can have as much as i like. I will definitely continue to use and look forward to trying out new flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th October 2020 Absolutely love this liquid seasoning! It has nice and tasty flavor. Easy to use and can use on any dish. A really good addition to my cooking ingredients. Taste really good as well. Love it and highly recommended! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall it’s good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th October 2020 This liquids seasoning got nice texture, comfortable to use and measure necessary amount on the spoon and add to the foods. I like about this product that its vegan, not too much salty and strong in taste, but adding just one-two spoons of this seasoning, it spreads perfectly all over the food and makes the taste complete. Can cook so many different varieties of foods. I would definitely buy again and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th October 2020 This is a nice thick seasoning, i added it to my vegetables and it adds a lovely taste. I would recommend this with roast meals or even just on vegetables on the side of dishes. The taste is rich but not overwhelming. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd October 2020 I got this the other day to try as an alternative to what I usually use and it's lovely! You can add it to almost anything you wish and it's in an easy to use plastic bottle so no faffing around, just pour required amount and good to go [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd October 2020 I purchased this product a week ago and decided to give it a go tonight along with my homemade casserole. This Knorr vegetable liquid seasoning is perfect in all kinds of dishes and makes the food more flavourful, rich in flavour and enjoyable. The product is very easy to use just add 1tbsp per 2portions while cooking or after as a flavour boost. I would definitely recommend this vegan vegetable seasoning to everyone who loves cooking as it is a game changer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]