Fibre One Salted Caramel & Almond Popcorn Bar4x21g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1752kJ
Product Description
- Popcorn bar with almonds and pretzel pieces dipped in a smooth salted caramel flavoured coating.
- - 4 individually wrapped popcorn snack bars. Deliciously satisfying.
- Irresistiblly great taste, WOW!
- - All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
- - High in fibre
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- © General Mills
- 90 Calorie
- Deliciously satisfying taste
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 84G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Almonds (13%), Fructose, Popcorn (8%) (Corn, Sunflower Oil), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (7%), Pretzel Pieces (6%) (Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Caramel Powder (1.5%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Sunflower Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin), Salt, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Honey, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Eggs, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.
Number of uses
Contains 4 portions
Warnings
- Please be careful as occasionally an un-popped kernel may end up in the bar
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- The Fibre One™ Promise:
- We promise delicious taste, higher fibre** and convenience.
- Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- ** Fibre One 90 Calorie Popcorn contains at least 30% more fibre than average UK Cereal Bars, July 2019
Net Contents
4 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x bar (21g)
|%* (21g)
|Energy
|1752kJ
|368kJ
|4%
|-
|421kcal
|88kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|4.1g
|6%
|of which saturates
|8.2g
|1.7g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|41.7g
|8.8g
|3%
|of which sugars
|20.2g
|4.2g
|5%
|Fibre
|24.0g
|5.0g
|-
|Protein
|7.4g
|1.6g
|3%
|Salt
|1.01g
|0.21g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Please be careful as occasionally an un-popped kernel may end up in the bar
