By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fibre One Salted Caramel & Almond Popcorn Bar4x21g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fibre One Salted Caramel & Almond Popcorn Bar4x21g
£ 1.99
£2.37/100g
1 x Bar (21g)
  • Energy368 kJ 88 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1752kJ

Product Description

  • Popcorn bar with almonds and pretzel pieces dipped in a smooth salted caramel flavoured coating.
  • - 4 individually wrapped popcorn snack bars. Deliciously satisfying.
  • Irresistiblly great taste, WOW!
  • - All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
  • - High in fibre
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • © General Mills
  • 90 Calorie
  • Deliciously satisfying taste
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 84G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Almonds (13%), Fructose, Popcorn (8%) (Corn, Sunflower Oil), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (7%), Pretzel Pieces (6%) (Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Caramel Powder (1.5%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Sunflower Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin), Salt, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Honey, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Eggs, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Warnings

  • Please be careful as occasionally an un-popped kernel may end up in the bar

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • The Fibre One™ Promise:
  • We promise delicious taste, higher fibre** and convenience.
  • Your comments and questions are welcome.
  • Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.fibreone.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • ** Fibre One 90 Calorie Popcorn contains at least 30% more fibre than average UK Cereal Bars, July 2019

Net Contents

4 x 21g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x bar (21g)%* (21g)
Energy1752kJ368kJ4%
-421kcal88kcal
Fat19.6g4.1g6%
of which saturates8.2g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate41.7g8.8g3%
of which sugars20.2g4.2g5%
Fibre24.0g5.0g-
Protein7.4g1.6g3%
Salt1.01g0.21g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

Please be careful as occasionally an un-popped kernel may end up in the bar

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Fibre One Milk Chocolate Popcorn Bars 4 X 21G

£ 1.99
£2.37/100g

Fibre One Peanut Butter Popcorn Bars 4X21g

£ 1.99
£2.37/100g

Fibre One Protein Bars Caramel & Nuts 3X24g

£ 2.89
£4.02/100g
Clubcard Price

Fibre One Reduced Sugar Salted Caramel Squares 5X24g

£ 1.25
£1.05/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here