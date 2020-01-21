By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pampers Active Fit 27 Nappy Pants Size 5 Essential Pack

Product Description

  • Pampers A/Fit 27 Nappy Pants Size 5 Ess Pack
  • Unleash your wild child! As your baby becomes more active, you’ll want a nappy that provides a comfortable fit and reliable protection that can keep up with any move.
  • That's why Pampers Active Fit nappy pants have 360° Comfort Fit with super soft and stretchy materials that flex to your wriggly baby's shape. They also give up to 12 hours of all-around leakage protection for worry-free play.
  • Like all of our nappy pants, Pampers Active Fit Nappy Pants are also easy to change: just one pull to put on, tear the sides for easy removal, roll up and secure with the tape for easy disposal, no matter how wild the moves.
  • Use with Pampers baby wipes.
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk.
  • PAMPERS ACTIVE FIT NAPPY PANTS give your active baby Pampers' No1 Comfort-Fit and protection no matter how wild the moves
  • 360° COMFORT FIT. Super soft and stretchy materials flex to your baby's shape to help prevent gaps, no matter how much baby moves
  • QUICK DRY CORE. Absorbs wetness and keeps it away from your baby's skin for up to 12h of all-around leakage protection
  • SOFT DOUBLE LEG CUFFS. Gently wrap around your baby’s legs to help prevent leaks
  • EASY ON. All-around stretchy waistband for easy changing. They go on with just one pull, even if your baby is wriggling around
  • EASY OFF. Easy to remove by tearing the sides
  • EASY DISPOSAL. Easy to dispose by rolling and securing with the tape
  • DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED to be safe against your baby’s delicate skin

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) 0800 328 328 1
  • (IE) 1800 535 124
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Pampers nappy pants

Never had any leaks at night like we have with other nappy pants. So easy to get on when little one is tying to make a break for it!! Love them!

Clever comfort

This nappy pant surpassed my expectations. I thought that maybe it would make the nappy change easier but I never thought my son would feel so comfortable. As soon as I put on these nappy pants he took off! (In the best way), active babies approve of these nappy pants 100%! I also didn’t think that the leakage protection would compare to the classic pampers nappies, but the coverage lasted just as long. Dry nights await you if you give these a try PLUS simplified nappy change will cut down your changing time in half! Thanks pampers for making such a great nappy pant for babies at such a small size. Very clever indeed!

Easy nappy change

Wow these make nappy changes so much easier with my Wrigley little one and easy to take off too.

PAMPERS NAPPY PANTS

I no longer have to wrestle my little wriggle baby. These are so easy to put on & pull up. They are light weight & elasticated so are super comfy. My little one can sleep & wriggle all night with no leaks.

the best

they're the best! all night is dry, no leaking, they're also easy to wear

Wriggle Wrestle No More

I love these Nappy Pants! They are so soft and comfortable compared to other brands of nappy pants. I was thoroughly impressed with the leak protection and dryness especially at night! The fit was perfect but also the stretchyness and cuff for ease of movement for my little one, he wasn't pulling to have these taken off like he has with other brands!! No more wrestling or fiddling around with tape as a quick slip on meant no more wrestling! Parents and Grandparents are amazed and grateful for less tiresome nappy change times!

Game Changer

We participates in the #Wrigglewrestle and mummy won! These nappies have been a complete game changer. My boy can’t wriggle away as I manage to pull his nappy on without him realising as he can stand. I love the range of sizes these nappies come in meaning you can even use them before your babe starts walking and potty training. I was most surprised by how amazing they were in the night. We managed FULL nights DRY! Yes that’s right! NO LEAKS!! woo. I am now a fully pledged fan and member of the pamper nappy pants club and we won’t be turning back. They make nappy changes quick, easy and stress free! They were also soft and comfortable on my babies skin meaning no nappy rash or soreness. A big 5* from us!

Best nappy pants around

Can’t recommend these highly enough. We started using these when I was at my whits end with all other nappies leaking or the stuffing exploding out during the night despite trying a number of brands and sizes. Since using these we haven’t had a single leakage and they are the perfect fit. My 10 month old seems very happy wearing them (when I can catch him that is). Thoroughly recommend them to all parents

Game changer

Easiest nappy change ever with these ...... since discovering haven't used anything else to beat the daytime wriggles, jumping and crawling !!

Good Day Nappy Pants

These are great for wriggly little ones when getting them changed and during the day when crawling and walking around but not so great for night time use. Overall I would definitely recommend the nappy pants.

