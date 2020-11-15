By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Deep Smoke Liquid Seasoning 150Ml

4.5(33)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Deep Smoke Liquid Seasoning 150Ml
£ 2.30
£1.54/100ml

Product Description

  • Smoke Liquid seasoning
  • Bring out the best of your meat-free meals with this delicious Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials Deep Smoke Liquid Seasoning. This seasoning unlocks the smoky barbecue flavour of charred hickory and maple wood. Vegan and gluten-free, it's also free from artificial colours or preservatives, and has no added MSG. Use when you want to add depth of flavour to a wide variety of your favourite dishes (perfect for tacos, smoky beans and veggie burgers). This liquid seasoning can be added at any stage of the cooking process to amplify and add depth to the flavour. Season to taste (as a guide, approximately 1 tbsp for 2 portions) to deliver a distinct deep smoke flavour. As an alternative to herbs and spice, this is the perfect cooking companion to get the most delicious flavour out of all of your dishes. With its versatile liquid format, this ingredient can be added at any stage of the cooking process, and is an essential ingredient for creatively driven chefs or traditional cooks who want to enhance their meals with something a little different. Why not also try the other flavours in the range? Knorr Rich Vegetable and Miso Mushroom Liquid Seasonings will add depth of flavour to all of your dishes. For recipe inspiration visit the website knorr.com.
  • Easily add depth of flavour to your dishes with Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials Deep Smoke Liquid Seasoning
  • With its versatile format, this liquid seasoning can be added at any stage of the cooking process to amplify the flavours: use approximately 1 tbsp for 2 portions
  • This seasoning unlocks the smoky, barbecue flavour of charred hickory and maple wood, making it perfect for dishes like tacos, smokey beans and veggie burgers
  • As an alternative to herbs and spices this is the perfect cooking companion to get the most delicious flavour out of your dishes
  • This cooking aid is vegan, gluten-free, free from artificial colours or preservatives, and has no added MSG
  • Why not also try the other flavours in the range – Knorr Miso Mushroom and Rich Vegetable Seasonings will add depth of flavour to all your dishes
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

water, glucose-fructose syrup, caramelised onion puree (onions, cane sugar, sea salt), salt, onion juice concentrate, glucose syrup, spirit vinegar, corn starch, sunflower oil, smoked sugar (sugar, smoke, maltodextrin), smoke flavouring, flavourings

Produce of

Sweden

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

150 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)562 kJ674 kJ51 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)134 kcal161 kcal12 kcal0%
Fat (g)1.3 g1.6 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)0.2 g0.2 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)28 g34 g2.5 g1%
of which sugars (g)19 g23 g1.7 g2%
Fibre (g)0.8 g0.9 g<0.5 g0%
Protein (g)0.6 g0.7 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)10.3 g12.3 g0.92 g15%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

33 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Real smoky, makes veg meals more interesting, remi

5 stars

Real smoky, makes veg meals more interesting, reminds me of america

Yummy!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is great in a lot of Mexican style food but also, Japanese! I added some to stir fries and it was amazing!! 100% will by again, it's such an easy way to add depth of flavour to dishes. Would also recommend to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

You’ll be surprised

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Great product and great tasting I am now trying it on any food. It’s great with chicken and beef and also soups and pastas. You will be surprised how much more interesting it can make each meal. Full of flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely flavours

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Got the stock cubes, which come in great little pots so you only use the right amount needed with each meal. Saves waste! Instructions were clear and quick Google gives lots of suggestions on how to use them. Whole family tucked into our meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea but didn’t wow

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is a good idea and is a very convenient way to add flavour. However, I found I needed much more than stated to get a decent flavour and I found the smoky flavour was quite fake and I feel I get a better result using spices or smoky stock pots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Authentic Smokey Flavour

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I absolutely love anything smoked so I was really excited to try this product and it did not disappoint. I love how versatile it is, you can use as a main flavour (like the suggested taco option) or add it as a final touch to meal to add a lovely smoked tone. I added it to a five bean chilli and it took it to a whole new level of deliciousness! I really like that this product comes in a bottle rather than individual stock pots, it gives you much more control over the final taste of your meals and it will go a lot further. I’m looking forwards to trying the rest of the range now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong smell

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have tried this several times in tacos,vegetables and it does have a smoky smell to it but we did not enjoy this.I did use a lot to get some flavours added with other spices the smell was nice and strong but the flavour was not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Different product

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Was presently surprised by this product it gives great taste with only using a little out of the liquid it’s very convenient, I have used it in tacos and in a roast dinner worked well and very versatile I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really smokey

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This liquid seasoning is amazing at adding a bbq taste to your veggies it really is flavoursome and you only need to add 1tbsp per two portions. The 150ml bottle goes a long way and I can't wait to use it in other dishes also I will definitely be trying the recipe on the back of the bottle which I think is a real bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and Easy

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This liquid seasoning with deep smoke flavour covers multiple bases! I normally use liquid smoke when cooking dishes that should have a flame kissed or Bbq'ed flavour and then I need to balance it with all the other spices. Here you can just use one product and you're ready to go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Knorr Miso Mushroom Liquid Seasoning 150Ml

£ 2.30
£1.54/100ml

Tesco Garlic Powder 45G ..

£ 0.70
£0.16/10g

Cauldron Foods Tofu 396G

£ 2.00
£5.06/kg

Maggi Liquid Seasoning 101Ml

£ 1.00
£0.99/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here