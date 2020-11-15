Knorr Deep Smoke Liquid Seasoning 150Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Real smoky, makes veg meals more interesting, remi 5 stars A Tesco Customer15th November 2020 Real smoky, makes veg meals more interesting, reminds me of america Report

Yummy! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th November 2020 This is great in a lot of Mexican style food but also, Japanese! I added some to stir fries and it was amazing!! 100% will by again, it's such an easy way to add depth of flavour to dishes. Would also recommend to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

You’ll be surprised 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th November 2020 Great product and great tasting I am now trying it on any food. It’s great with chicken and beef and also soups and pastas. You will be surprised how much more interesting it can make each meal. Full of flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely flavours 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th November 2020 Got the stock cubes, which come in great little pots so you only use the right amount needed with each meal. Saves waste! Instructions were clear and quick Google gives lots of suggestions on how to use them. Whole family tucked into our meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea but didn’t wow 3 stars Review from unilever.com 10th November 2020 This is a good idea and is a very convenient way to add flavour. However, I found I needed much more than stated to get a decent flavour and I found the smoky flavour was quite fake and I feel I get a better result using spices or smoky stock pots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Authentic Smokey Flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th November 2020 I absolutely love anything smoked so I was really excited to try this product and it did not disappoint. I love how versatile it is, you can use as a main flavour (like the suggested taco option) or add it as a final touch to meal to add a lovely smoked tone. I added it to a five bean chilli and it took it to a whole new level of deliciousness! I really like that this product comes in a bottle rather than individual stock pots, it gives you much more control over the final taste of your meals and it will go a lot further. I’m looking forwards to trying the rest of the range now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong smell 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th November 2020 I have tried this several times in tacos,vegetables and it does have a smoky smell to it but we did not enjoy this.I did use a lot to get some flavours added with other spices the smell was nice and strong but the flavour was not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Different product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th November 2020 Was presently surprised by this product it gives great taste with only using a little out of the liquid it’s very convenient, I have used it in tacos and in a roast dinner worked well and very versatile I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really smokey 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th November 2020 This liquid seasoning is amazing at adding a bbq taste to your veggies it really is flavoursome and you only need to add 1tbsp per two portions. The 150ml bottle goes a long way and I can't wait to use it in other dishes also I will definitely be trying the recipe on the back of the bottle which I think is a real bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]