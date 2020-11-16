Heat & Enjoy King Prawn Bhuna 385G
- Energy798kJ 192kcal10%
- Fat13.0g19%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ
Product Description
- King prawns in a tomato, red pepper and green pepper sauce with spices.
- Prawns in a lightly spiced tomato sauce, with tomato wedges and peppers
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Clean - Lid - Recycle
- Label - Don't Recycle
- Microwave 4 mins
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Passata, King Prawn (Crustacean) (17%), Tomato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Mustard Seed, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. (For oven reheat please see base of pack).
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (181g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|798kJ
|441kJ
|192kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|7.1g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 362g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
