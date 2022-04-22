Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Daim Easter Egg 542G

Disappointing
Disappointing! Daim pieces were tiny and sparse, could not taste Daim at all.
New chocolate mix doesn't taste like Cadbury's
The chocolate egg itself had lost all of the lovely Cadbury flavour and didn't taste of Daim either. Nothing like a Cadbury Daim bar in fact the whole egg was infused with a taste of burnt caramel and the smell on opening the wrapper was overpoweringly caramel. First Cadbury's egg I've ever thrown away. If you like your egg to be pure Cadbury then check the small print as lots of their new range are coming in with the 'special' ingredient mixed in with the egg chocolate.