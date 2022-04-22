We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Daim Easter Egg 542G

1.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Daim Easter Egg 542G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£12.00
£2.21/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with crunchy almond caramel pieces (6 %) and one bar of milk chocolate with crunchy almond caramel pieces (20 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Show You Care. Hide It.
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and Daim pieces.
  • Approximately 17 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim sharing bar.
  • 8 portions per bar
  • Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • For Someone Special
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • Ultimate Easter Egg Shell with Crunchy Almond Caramel Pieces in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 542G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

542g ℮

Each 15 g contains

Energy
330kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200 kJ

Information

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (15 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2200 kJ330 kJ8400 kJ /
-525 kcal80 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30.5 g4.5 g70 g
of which Saturates17.5 g2.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g8.5 g260 g
of which Sugars56.5 g8.5 g90 g
Fibre0.7 g0.1 g-
Protein6.4 g1.0 g50 g
Salt0.43 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Each 25 g contains

Energy
560kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

Information

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
-536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
Fat31 g7.7 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
Fibre2.0 g0.5 g-
Protein7.0 g1.8 g50 g
Salt0.27 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Disappointing

2 stars

Disappointing! Daim pieces were tiny and sparse, could not taste Daim at all.

New chocolate mix doesn't taste like Cadbury's

1 stars

The chocolate egg itself had lost all of the lovely Cadbury flavour and didn't taste of Daim either. Nothing like a Cadbury Daim bar in fact the whole egg was infused with a taste of burnt caramel and the smell on opening the wrapper was overpoweringly caramel. First Cadbury's egg I've ever thrown away. If you like your egg to be pure Cadbury then check the small print as lots of their new range are coming in with the 'special' ingredient mixed in with the egg chocolate.

