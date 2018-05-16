By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Chocolate Easter Hunt Mix 297.8G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maltesers Chocolate Easter Hunt Mix 297.8G
£ 5.00
£1.68/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%). Milk chocolate with a malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
  • Hide these delicious eggs and Maltesers® bunnies and let your family & friends search for them.
  • Enjoy Maltesers® Chocolate this Esaster.
  • Hollow Egg (Milk) (Maltesers)
  • Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 21g
  • Maltesers Mini Bunny
  • Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 11.6g
  • Maltesers Bunny
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 29g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 297.8G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

297.8g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 7 x Hollow Eggs 21 g ℮
    • 8 x Maltesers® Mini Bunnies 11.6g ℮
    • 2 x Maltesers® Bunnies 29 g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate Contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Eggs

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 21g (%*)
    Energy 2210kJ464kJ (6%)
    -529kcal111kcal (6%)
    Fat 29g6.1g (9%)
    of which saturates 17g3.6g (18%)
    Carbohydrate 59g12g (58%)
    of which sugars 58g12g (13%)
    Protein 7.5g1.6g (3%)
    Salt 0.27g0.06g (1%)
    Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 21g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 7 x Hollow Eggs 21 g ℮
    • 8 x Maltesers® Mini Bunnies 11.6g ℮
    • 2 x Maltesers® Bunnies 29 g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Eggs

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.6g (%*)
    Energy 2245kJ260kJ (3%)
    -537kcal62kcal (3%)
    Fat 31g3.5g (5%)
    of which saturates 18g2.0g (10%)
    Carbohydrate 58g6.7g (3%)
    of which sugars 54g6.3g (7%)
    Protein 7.0g0.8g (2%)
    Salt 0.37g0.04g (<1%)
    Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 11.6g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 7 x Hollow Eggs 21 g ℮
    • 8 x Maltesers® Mini Bunnies 11.6g ℮
    • 2 x Maltesers® Bunnies 29 g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Eggs

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
    Energy 2261kJ656kJ (8%)
    -541kcal157kcal (8%)
    Fat 31g9.0g (13%)
    of which saturates 18g5.1g (26%)
    Carbohydrate 57g17g (7%)
    of which sugars 52g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.1g2.1g (4%)
    Salt 0.40g0.12g (2%)
    Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 29g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Galaxy Chocolate Easter Hunt Mix 306.4G

£ 5.00
£1.64/100g

New

Cadbury Egg Hunt Pack 342.7G

£ 7.00
£2.05/100g

Tesco Milk & White Egg Hunt 475G

£ 5.00
£1.06/100g

New

Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt 8 Pack 140G

£ 3.00
£2.15/100g

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here