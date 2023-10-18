Rainbow High Fashion Doll Assorted 1

Beautiful Fashion Doll. Each doll has a unique design. She has gorgeous, detailed features and beautiful hair. Collect the Rainbow of all the gorgeous fashion dolls with Rainbow High. 2 Mix & Match Outfits: Each doll comes with 2 complete outfits with doll clothes and doll accessories. Dress her in each look, then mix & match. Watch on YouTube: Watch the New Animated Series on YouTube! - Pose Her on Doll Stand: She's fully articulated and posable, so you can pose and display her on the included doll stand. - Wash Hair to Remove Styling Gel: When first unboxing doll, wash her hair thoroughly to remove styling gel and let hair dry completely. Then, her hair is ready to brush. What's Included: fashion doll, 2 complete outfits, 2 pairs of shoes, hairbrush, 2 hangers and a doll stand. - Collect the rainbow! Amaya Raine, Stella Monroe, Bella Parker, Karma Nichols, River Kendall, Krystal Bailey Legend says at the end of the rainbow, there's a pot of gold. But the truth is, it's something even more amazing. Only a chosen few with an eye for bold fashions can follow the rainbow to Rainbow High™, the colourful fashion school where everyone learns to flaunt their true colours. Collect the Rainbow of beautiful fashion dolls with Rainbow High. Her arms and legs bend, so she can strike loads of glamorous poses. She comes with 2 complete outfits to mix and match for bold, shows topping looks. Also includes hair comb, two hangers and a doll stand. Pro Tip: When first unboxing doll, wash her hair thoroughly to remove styling gel and let hair dry completely. Then, her hair is ready to brush. Collect them all. Amaya Raine, Stella Monroe, Bella Parker, Karma Nichols, River Kendall, Krystal Bailey.

H30.48cm x W30.48cm x D8.26cm

Preparation and Usage

How to Wash Your Rainbow High Doll's Hair 1. To keep your doll's clothes from getting wet, either remove them or cover clothes with a towel. 2. Wet your doll's hair completely with water. 3. Lather in a little shampoo or dish soap to wash out any product or residue. 4. Optional: To soften hair even more, add a bit of conditioner, work in with fingers or comb through hair, then rinse out. 5. Let hair air dry completely. 6. Hair is ready to brush & style.

Lower age limit

36 Months