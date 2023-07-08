Purina One Selective Palate Cat Meals 8X85g

PURINA ONE wet meals are complete and balanced recipes combining tender pieces cut into mini filets and vegetables in a delicious gravy and targeting high quality nutrition with delicious taste.Purina vets & nutritionists have developed our recipes to help support a healthy microbiome – a balance of microorganisms is important to make a positive effect on your cat’s digestive health and overall well-being.From a healthy digestion and natural defenses to a shiny coat, you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow.Helps to stimulate cat's appetite thanks to tasty ingredientsHighly digestible thanks to high quality ingredientsHelps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibersHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHelps maintain strong natural defenses thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin EThe carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Helps to stimulate cat's appetite thanks to tasty ingredientsHighly digestible thanks to high quality ingredientsHelps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibersHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHelps maintain strong natural defenses thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin EThe carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber
Pack size: 680G
Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHelps maintain strong natural defences thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin E
Net Contents
8 x 85g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding Guide: For an average cat of 4kg, feed 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should always be available. Alternately, you can replace 1 pouch by 20g of kibbles of ONE Adult Cat Dry.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives
Helps to stimulate cat's appetite thanks to tasty ingredientsHighly digestible thanks to high quality ingredientsHelps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibersHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHelps maintain strong natural defenses thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin EThe carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber
4x with Chicken & Beef and Green Beans4x with Turkey & Duck and Carrots
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%, Duck 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Various Sugars
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: Best before date, resignation and batch number: see coding on back of pack. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
79.0%
Protein:
12.0%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.2%
Crude fibre:
0.3%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.2%
Nutritional Additives:
IU/kg
Vit. A:
1030
Vit. D₃:
144
Vit. E:
250
Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 12)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.36)
Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 0.93)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 17)
Additives:
-
mg/kg:
-
Flavourings
-
Helps to stimulate cat's appetite thanks to tasty ingredientsHighly digestible thanks to high quality ingredientsHelps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibersHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHelps maintain strong natural defenses thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin EThe carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber
4x with Chicken & Beef and Green Beans4x with Turkey & Duck and Carrots
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%, Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans, equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Various Sugars
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: Best before date, resignation and batch number: see coding on back of pack. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
79.0%
Protein:
12.0%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.2%
Crude fibre:
0.3%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.2%
Nutritional Additives:
IU/kg
Vit. A:
1030
Vit. D₃:
144
Vit. E:
250
Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 12)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.36)
Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 0.93)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 17)
Additives:
-
mg/kg:
-
Flavourings
-
Best before date, registration and batch number: Best before date, resignation and batch number: see coding on back of pack. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Box. Recycle
Pouch. Don't Recycle
Manufacturer Address
(UK) Nestlé Purina UK Commercial Operations Limited,1 City Place,Gatwick,RH6 0PA.(IE) Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
(UK) Nestlé Purina UK Commercial Operations Limited,1 City Place,Gatwick,RH6 0PA.(IE) Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,3030 Lake Drive,Citywest Business Campus,Dublin 24.UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)www.purina.co.ukPurina PetCare Team,PO Box 478,
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.