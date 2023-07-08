Purina One Selective Palate Cat Meals 8X85g

Complete Pet Food for Adults Cats

PURINA ONE wet meals are complete and balanced recipes combining tender pieces cut into mini filets and vegetables in a delicious gravy and targeting high quality nutrition with delicious taste. Purina vets & nutritionists have developed our recipes to help support a healthy microbiome – a balance of microorganisms is important to make a positive effect on your cat’s digestive health and overall well-being. From a healthy digestion and natural defenses to a shiny coat, you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow. Helps to stimulate cat's appetite thanks to tasty ingredients Highly digestible thanks to high quality ingredients Helps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibers Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals Helps maintain strong natural defenses thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin E The carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber

Pack size: 680G

Feeding Guide: For an average cat of 4kg, feed 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should always be available. Alternately, you can replace 1 pouch by 20g of kibbles of ONE Adult Cat Dry.

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives