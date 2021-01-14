Aero Chocolate Caramel Sharing Bar 90G

Oh my goodness Yum
Review from AERO
I got this at Christmas time and the whole bar was eaten in approximately 10 minutes. It is so tasty and has such a lovely subtle caramel taste. I normally go for the orange aero but this will definitely be on my list in future! I loved it and will but again!
Lovely flavour
Review from AERO
I decided to try this last month, and, so glad I did. I really enjoyed the flavour. Some bars like this can be a bit sickly. This certainly wasnt. It says a bar for sharing, unfortunately no one got a look in.
Love the flavour
Review from AERO
This chocolate is lovely! I found it quite sickly but I rarely eat chocolate, it's a major treat for me. The kids were eyeing up the bar so I had to reluctantly share with them. They were also a fan of it
Tastes great!
Review from AERO
As a big chocolate lover I can honestly say this aero caramel is absolutely delicious! Melts in the mouth leaving a bubbly creamy caramel taste. I would definitely recommend anyone to give this a try,
Great flavour
Review from AERO
I tried this last month and i loved it, you could smell the caramel as soon as the wrapper was open, great flavour and texture. The packaging was really pretty too and its something I would deffatly buy again.
Delicious
Review from AERO
This chocolate is absolutely delicious! I expected it to have actual caramel in but it's caramel tasting Aero chocolate. It's amazing! I will definitely be repurchasing it and buying it as gifts for family and friends.
Delicious!
Review from AERO
I didn't think aero chocolate could get any better but this is absolutely incredible! My new favourite chocolate treat by far - still feels light and airy but with the luxurious addition of caramel, amazing!
Love it
Review from AERO
The caramel sharing bar is delicious. Excellent caramel flavor, you feel it strongly, so if you like this taste you will be delighted. It literally melts in your mouth, feels like the bubbles are melting. I recommend to everyone.
Very sweet
Review from AERO
This chocolate was nice however i found the caramel flavour very strong and the taste was a bit too sweet and sickly after a few squares. Great in a small amount but wouldn't recommend eating the full bar at once
tastes great
Review from AERO
Aero chocolate with caramel what more do you need. Perfect balance not too sweet just right. Its a great sized bar ideal for sharing with others. I like the packaging design its noticeable and feels festive.