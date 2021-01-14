We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aero Chocolate Caramel Sharing Bar 90G

Aero Chocolate Caramel Sharing Bar 90G
£ 0.89
£0.99/100g

Each 4 pieces contain

Energy
323kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2225kJ

Product Description

  • Smooth milk chocolate filled with caramel flavoured bubbles.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Make catch-ups bubblier with Aero® Caramel, a smooth milk chocolate shell covering a light, bubbly caramel-flavoured chocolate centre. When you fancy the lightness of bubbly caramel chocolate, pick up a Caramel Aero® Sharing Bar to enjoy with family or friends.
  • This sharing bar is made of nothing but our famous bubbly chocolate. Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you're catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth milk chocolate.
  • This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
  • When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
  • Have you tried Aero® Peppermint Bubbles? They're deliciously minty little balls of smooth milk chocolate, with a bubbly, peppermint-flavoured centre. These little delights are perfect to share with friends and family.
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Share moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
  • A large bar of our bubbly caramel milk chocolate in a smooth chocolate shell
  • Our iconic, effortless, melt-in-the-mouth aerated chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know your Servings
  • 4 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 piecesReference Intake*%RI*
Energy2225kJ323kJ8400kJ
-532kcal77kcal2000kcal4%
Fat30.1g4.4g70g6%
of which: saturates17.8g2.6g20g13%
Carbohydrate57.2g8.3g260g3%
of which: sugars56.7g8.2g90g9%
Fibre1.9g0.3g--
Protein6.8g1.0g50g2%
Salt0.22g0.03g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
27 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Oh my goodness Yum

5 stars

Review from AERO

I got this at Christmas time and the whole bar was eaten in approximately 10 minutes. It is so tasty and has such a lovely subtle caramel taste. I normally go for the orange aero but this will definitely be on my list in future! I loved it and will but again!

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Review from AERO

I decided to try this last month, and, so glad I did. I really enjoyed the flavour. Some bars like this can be a bit sickly. This certainly wasnt. It says a bar for sharing, unfortunately no one got a look in.

Love the flavour

5 stars

Review from AERO

This chocolate is lovely! I found it quite sickly but I rarely eat chocolate, it's a major treat for me. The kids were eyeing up the bar so I had to reluctantly share with them. They were also a fan of it

Tastes great!

5 stars

Review from AERO

As a big chocolate lover I can honestly say this aero caramel is absolutely delicious! Melts in the mouth leaving a bubbly creamy caramel taste. I would definitely recommend anyone to give this a try,

Great flavour

5 stars

Review from AERO

I tried this last month and i loved it, you could smell the caramel as soon as the wrapper was open, great flavour and texture. The packaging was really pretty too and its something I would deffatly buy again.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from AERO

This chocolate is absolutely delicious! I expected it to have actual caramel in but it's caramel tasting Aero chocolate. It's amazing! I will definitely be repurchasing it and buying it as gifts for family and friends.

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from AERO

I didn't think aero chocolate could get any better but this is absolutely incredible! My new favourite chocolate treat by far - still feels light and airy but with the luxurious addition of caramel, amazing!

Love it

5 stars

Review from AERO

The caramel sharing bar is delicious. Excellent caramel flavor, you feel it strongly, so if you like this taste you will be delighted. It literally melts in your mouth, feels like the bubbles are melting. I recommend to everyone.

Very sweet

2 stars

Review from AERO

This chocolate was nice however i found the caramel flavour very strong and the taste was a bit too sweet and sickly after a few squares. Great in a small amount but wouldn't recommend eating the full bar at once

tastes great

5 stars

Review from AERO

Aero chocolate with caramel what more do you need. Perfect balance not too sweet just right. Its a great sized bar ideal for sharing with others. I like the packaging design its noticeable and feels festive.

