Spontex Protect 100 Disposable Gloves Size Large

Spontex Handy Latex Free disposable gloves are hypoallergenic* and dermatologically tested to protect the most sensitive skin, they are suitable for people with natural latex protein allergies. Made from soft stretch vinyl, they mould to the shape of the hand resulting in enhanced sensitivity and feeling, making them ideal for a range of tasks such as cleaning, gardening, DIY, painting, hair colouring, beauty, polishing shoes, car maintenance and pet care. They are specially designed to fit either hand and are easy to put on and take off. Composition: Vinyl, latex free, non powdered disposable gloves. Suitable for people with natural latex protein allergies. Fits either hand. Contains 100 disposable gloves. One size. Top Tip: Pop out the cut out in the box to turn it into a handy glove dispenser making it quick and convenient to grab a glove. Spontex disposable gloves can be recycled with TerraCycle®! Please visit www.spontex.co.uk/recycle to find out more about our scheme and help keep our disposable gloves out of landfill. Participation may be limited. The handy dispenser pack is made from 95% recycled card and is 100% recyclable with your usual household recycling. Did you know? Spontex Latex Free household gloves are also available. These hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested gloves are made to protect the most sensitive skin, making them ideal for everyday household cleaning and washing up. At Spontex, we think your hands are precious and deserve the best, that's why we offer a complete range of gloves designed for specific tasks, to protect them each and every day. *Study conducted by the Idea laboratory on people for 14 days and controlled by dermatologists.

Spontex® develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their range of clever cleaning products includes cloths, scourers, gloves and mops, all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier.

Hypoallergenic. Dermatologically tested. Protect the most sensitive skin. Latex and powder free. Ideal for people with natural latex protein allergies.

Produce of

Made in China