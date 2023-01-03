Pepsi Regular 1.25Ltr

Wish all drinks were original
Lovely, no sweeteners rubbish
great tasting drink. I prefer this than any other coke as I prefer the taste of it
After Coca cola's recent infamous internal memo I was forced to take the Pepsi challenge... Have some self-respect and join me, let's all vote with our feet. A lovely floral overtone to this classic drink.
Really refreshing! Perfect served ice cold in a glass! Lovely drink which tastes gorgeous! A great drink at a great price!
Better value for money and easier to hold, doesnt go as flat as the larger bottles.