Pepsi Regular 1.25Ltr

Per 250ml:

Energy
468kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
28g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 187kJ/44kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Cola Flavoured Soft Drink
  • The darkest cola of the Pepsi collection, you can taste the caramel, sweet citrus and spiced flavours
  • Enjoy the great tasting refreshment of Pepsi and live for now! For more great taste but with none of the sugar, Pepsi Max, Pepsi Max Cherry and Diet Pepsi are also available. Invented in 1898, Pepsi was first known as Brad's Drink, becoming Pepsi-Cola in 1903. The ‘Pepsi' name combines two of its original ingredients, pepsin and kola nuts. Pepsi quickly became a popular drink, with young and old enjoying its refreshing, energising taste. And today, Pepsi continues to offer the perfect companion to all your good times.
  • Pepsi, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are registered trade marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Pack size: 1.25L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine)

Storage

Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled or over ice. Ideal for parties, meals, and celebrations big and small and every day

Number of uses

Bottle contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy187kJ/44kcal468kJ/110kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11g28g
of which Sugars11g28g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g0.01g
Bottle contains 5 servings--

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Wish all drinks were original

5 stars

Lovely, no sweeteners rubbish

great tasting drink. I prefer this than any other

5 stars

great tasting drink. I prefer this than any other coke as I prefer the taste of it

A lovely floral overtone to this classic drink.

5 stars

After Coca cola's recent infamous internal memo I was forced to take the Pepsi challenge... Have some self-respect and join me, let's all vote with our feet. A lovely floral overtone to this classic drink.

Really refreshing!🥤

5 stars

Really refreshing! Perfect served ice cold in a glass! Lovely drink which tastes gorgeous! A great drink at a great price!

Better value for money and easier to hold, doesnt

5 stars

Better value for money and easier to hold, doesnt go as flat as the larger bottles.

