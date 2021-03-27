Tesco Microwave Lentil Bolognese 250G

Bland, flavourless
Just cooked lentils. No sauce or flavouring. The worst thing I've eaten in 71 years on this planet. Ugh
Absolutely tasteless!! Not a morsel of Bolognaise flavour. Very disappointed.
Just buy tinned lentils.....
What happened to the sauce, the flavour? More like a pack of cooked lentils than anything else tbh. Needed to add tomatoes, garlic, seasoning etc. Tasted of nothing. No wonder people are under the misconception that vegan food is bland.
The flavour is good but the picture on the packet does not match the contents. It is basically a load of lentils to which you have to add your own ingredients to match up with the image. This is the second review of this nature I have posted and it is annoying when the image is misleading.
Does not look like the picture. Vegetables are barely present and tomato ragu can be barely tasted
No tomato flavour
I’m baffled by this. It is labelled ‘Rich Tomato Ragu’ but there was not a tomato in sight. I think there must have been a manufacturing malfunction? I added cheese and it was just about edible
Lots of lentils, no sauce
It was quite nice but there was hardly any sauce compared every other Bolognese sauce I've even lever had. And it didn't really taste of tomatoes. Did I get a duff pack? It was quite bland. I really like Bolognese with lentils instead of meat. I hope Tesco keep doing one, even if they change this recipe.
Great vegan staple!
Fine as it comes, but makes a perfect lentil ragu base for a more special bolognese or chilli . I added more tomato, herbs, spices, veg to my taste. It saved me from making a lentil ragu from scratch, so handy, I was amazed to find it! Will definitely keep a couple of packets in for convenience!
VERY pleasantly surprised, amazing taste!
Started eating and instantly had to write a review, its that good. I wasn't expecting much, but this is both incredibly tasty and nutritious. I'm Vegan, so this is the perfect high-protein, convenience meal. Lovely tomato taste, cooks perfectly and very cheap for what you get! Try it, you won't regret this one.