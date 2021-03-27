We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Microwave Lentil Bolognese 250G

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy497kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 398kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked seasoned lentils with mushrooms, tomatoes and celery.
  • RICH TOMATO RAGU Perfectly cooked so it's ready to be enjoyed with pasta or on its own
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Black Lentils (62%) [Water, Black Lentils], Mushroom, Tomato (8%), Tomato Juice, Onion, Tomato Purée, Celery, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice, Basil, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Thyme, Oregano, Onion Extract, Carrot Powder, Parsley, Black Pepper Extract, Colour (Curcumin), Marjoram Extract, Celery Extract, Thyme Extract, Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 1/2 minutes
900W 1 1/2 minutes
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the contents.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the grains have heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy398kJ / 94kcal497kJ / 118kcal
Fat1.4g1.7g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate12.2g15.3g
Sugars1.5g1.9g
Fibre3.5g4.4g
Protein6.5g8.2g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Bland, flavourless

1 stars

Just cooked lentils. No sauce or flavouring. The worst thing I've eaten in 71 years on this planet. Ugh

Absolutely tasteless!! Not a morsel of Bolognaise

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless!! Not a morsel of Bolognaise flavour. Very disappointed.

Just buy tinned lentils.....

1 stars

What happened to the sauce, the flavour? More like a pack of cooked lentils than anything else tbh. Needed to add tomatoes, garlic, seasoning etc. Tasted of nothing. No wonder people are under the misconception that vegan food is bland.

The flavour is good but the picture on the packet

3 stars

The flavour is good but the picture on the packet does not match the contents. It is basically a load of lentils to which you have to add your own ingredients to match up with the image. This is the second review of this nature I have posted and it is annoying when the image is misleading.

Does not look like the picture. Vegetables are bar

2 stars

Does not look like the picture. Vegetables are barely present and tomato ragu can be barely tasted

No tomato flavour

2 stars

I’m baffled by this. It is labelled ‘Rich Tomato Ragu’ but there was not a tomato in sight. I think there must have been a manufacturing malfunction? I added cheese and it was just about edible

Lots of lentils, no sauce

3 stars

It was quite nice but there was hardly any sauce compared every other Bolognese sauce I've even lever had. And it didn't really taste of tomatoes. Did I get a duff pack? It was quite bland. I really like Bolognese with lentils instead of meat. I hope Tesco keep doing one, even if they change this recipe.

Great vegan staple!

5 stars

Fine as it comes, but makes a perfect lentil ragu base for a more special bolognese or chilli . I added more tomato, herbs, spices, veg to my taste. It saved me from making a lentil ragu from scratch, so handy, I was amazed to find it! Will definitely keep a couple of packets in for convenience!

VERY pleasantly surprised, amazing taste!

5 stars

Started eating and instantly had to write a review, its that good. I wasn't expecting much, but this is both incredibly tasty and nutritious. I'm Vegan, so this is the perfect high-protein, convenience meal. Lovely tomato taste, cooks perfectly and very cheap for what you get! Try it, you won't regret this one.

