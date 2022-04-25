We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Remington 4 In 1 Adjustable Waver

4.7(29)Write a review
Remington 4 In 1 Adjustable Waver
£55.00
£55.00/each

Product Description

  • Remington 4 In 1 Adjustable Waver
  • Optiheat Technology - 24 Hour Lasting Styles*
  • *Styles shown to last 24 hours in laboratory trials
  • One styler creates 4 different waves - The adjustable barrel creates; deep and defined waves; flowing Mermaid waves; loose beachy waves and undone tousled waves. Easy to use - simply pull the adjustable dial and twist to adjust the deepness of the barrel. Whether you're opting for a loose beachy look or defined waves you can create the Style you love with ease. Salon quality performance - choose the preferred temperature for your hair type with digital temperature controls up to 210C and be ready to style in 30 seconds with the fast heat up. Pro+ setting - The Pro+ setting on the PROluxe 4-in-1 adjustable Waver lets you enjoy healthy heat styling at the optimum temperature of 185C. 5 year manufacturers guarantee - plus 1 extra year when you register the product online.
  • H17.4cm x W36.6cm x D8.6cm
  • Adjustable barrel, creates 4 different wavy styles
  • Easy to use adjustable dial

Information

Warnings

  • This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been supervised/instructed and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be done by children unless they are older than 8 and supervised. Keep the appliance and cable out of reach of children under 8 years. L Do not use this appliance near bathtubs, showers, basins or other vessels containing water.
  • When the appliance is used in a bathroom, unplug it after use since the proximity of water presents a hazard even when the appliance is switched off.
  • For additional protection, the installation of a residual current device (RCD) having a rated residual operating current not exceeding 30 mA is advisable in the electrical circuit supplying the bathroom*. * Currently, the fitting in a bathroom of an electrical socket suitable or capable of operating the appliance is not permitted in the UK (see BS7671).
  • Burn hazard. Keep the appliance out of reach from young children, particularly during use and while cooling down.
  • Never leave the appliance unattended when it is connected to the power supply.
  • Always place the appliance with its stand, if any, on a heat-resistant, stable flat surface.

Safety information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Absolutely in love!!!

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I was a bit sceptical on how this would work on my hair given it's already naturally wavy and super thick . I was pleasantly surprised at how good they were!! They were super easy to use, not too heavy and didn't take that long at all to do my full head. Obsessed with this look now- it also lasts so long.

Easy to use

3 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I enjoy having curly wavy hair but since becoming a mum I have hardly any time to spend doing my hair. I thought this may be a product that would speed up the process. Its really simple and easy to use. It quickly created waves in my hair. I did find the waves fell out quite quickly. But the look it created I really liked and maybe with more hairspray/product it may have held a bit more.

Great features

4 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I love the fact that you can get 4 different styles of waves with just one product. I found this quite easy to use and it's not too bulky a styling product. I'm not that great with hair styling but I found with a bit of practice, the results come out quite well.

Love it

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I'm absolutely in love with this, it gives nice waves but you can also change the 'depth' of the wavesby turning the little black thing at top, I think I've found my new favorite hair waver. Definitely recommend this

A waver not a curler - good

4 stars

Review from REMINGTON

Cannot go wrong with a Remington electrical item. Please note this is a waver not a curler which some people may expect. Really easy to use, plug in, press on button, change the temperature if needed and width of wave by the barrell on the end by pulling it. The waver looks very tasteful with the colours used. Its material means it can be wiped with water if needed. The width if the wave can be changed by simply pulling/pushing the barrell at the end of the waver. You will see the claws change. To use hold on a piece of hair for a few seconds and then move down the same piece of hair. The waver took around 20 seconds to heat up, so quick. It's easy to see if it's on as there is a red light on the temperature setting and once its stopped flashing has reached the correct temperature. The lead length I would estimate around 3 metres long so perfect for any mirror further away. I could not see there was a turn off tiner if left on for a certain amount of time or if you forgot they were on and went out the house. The waver does stand up if rested on a flat surface however did often fall over so recommend a heat proof mat/surface. The wave lasted in my hair all day and I didnt feel the need to re-do any parts. Overall a good waver, quick and easy to use.

Amazingly effective

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

This worked even better than I thought it was. I love it's features - that you can alter the temperature and the depth of the wave. You can also alter the depth of the wave even after the wand has heated up which is very handy when you change your mind about the depth of wave. The deepest wave took me about 10 minutes to do a whole head of hair and it left me with a really pretty effect. Even my husband commented.

Super cool!

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

I absolutely love my new hair styling tool, I am now able to create stylish and beautiful waves quickly and easily and they last all day long! So an amazing product. It looks very nice, has a beautiful design, easy to hold, long enough cord, heats quickly and I am able to create hairstyle I want much after in the morning. I love to create different waves on my hair! Love it so much! My hair looks fantastic!

Great tools

5 stars

Review from REMINGTON

After many failed attempts and several chair tools at much expense - finally found a hair tool that creates long lasting great waves. My hair tends to be frizzy and some tools seem to make it worse but I managed to create medium waves and they held well through the day. After brushing my hair still had long soft waves - unlike when I curl.. then it's rather frizzy. Waves are the new curls for me. The tool has an adjustable wave size, so you can have tighter or looser waves to your own styles and although it seems large, it's easy to use without being a contortionist!

