Remington 4 In 1 Adjustable Waver

Absolutely in love!!! Review from REMINGTON 25th April 2022 I was a bit sceptical on how this would work on my hair given it's already naturally wavy and super thick . I was pleasantly surprised at how good they were!! They were super easy to use, not too heavy and didn't take that long at all to do my full head. Obsessed with this look now- it also lasts so long.

Easy to use Review from REMINGTON 22nd April 2022 I enjoy having curly wavy hair but since becoming a mum I have hardly any time to spend doing my hair. I thought this may be a product that would speed up the process. Its really simple and easy to use. It quickly created waves in my hair. I did find the waves fell out quite quickly. But the look it created I really liked and maybe with more hairspray/product it may have held a bit more.

Great features Review from REMINGTON 20th April 2022 I love the fact that you can get 4 different styles of waves with just one product. I found this quite easy to use and it's not too bulky a styling product. I'm not that great with hair styling but I found with a bit of practice, the results come out quite well.

Love it Review from REMINGTON 15th April 2022 I'm absolutely in love with this, it gives nice waves but you can also change the 'depth' of the wavesby turning the little black thing at top, I think I've found my new favorite hair waver. Definitely recommend this

A waver not a curler - good Review from REMINGTON 14th April 2022 Cannot go wrong with a Remington electrical item. Please note this is a waver not a curler which some people may expect. Really easy to use, plug in, press on button, change the temperature if needed and width of wave by the barrell on the end by pulling it. The waver looks very tasteful with the colours used. Its material means it can be wiped with water if needed. The width if the wave can be changed by simply pulling/pushing the barrell at the end of the waver. You will see the claws change. To use hold on a piece of hair for a few seconds and then move down the same piece of hair. The waver took around 20 seconds to heat up, so quick. It's easy to see if it's on as there is a red light on the temperature setting and once its stopped flashing has reached the correct temperature. The lead length I would estimate around 3 metres long so perfect for any mirror further away. I could not see there was a turn off tiner if left on for a certain amount of time or if you forgot they were on and went out the house. The waver does stand up if rested on a flat surface however did often fall over so recommend a heat proof mat/surface. The wave lasted in my hair all day and I didnt feel the need to re-do any parts. Overall a good waver, quick and easy to use.

Amazingly effective Review from REMINGTON 14th April 2022 This worked even better than I thought it was. I love it's features - that you can alter the temperature and the depth of the wave. You can also alter the depth of the wave even after the wand has heated up which is very handy when you change your mind about the depth of wave. The deepest wave took me about 10 minutes to do a whole head of hair and it left me with a really pretty effect. Even my husband commented.

Super cool! Review from REMINGTON 13th April 2022 I absolutely love my new hair styling tool, I am now able to create stylish and beautiful waves quickly and easily and they last all day long! So an amazing product. It looks very nice, has a beautiful design, easy to hold, long enough cord, heats quickly and I am able to create hairstyle I want much after in the morning. I love to create different waves on my hair! Love it so much! My hair looks fantastic!

