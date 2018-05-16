By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Christmas Bear And Penguin Hot Chocolate Spoons

Christmas Bear And Penguin Hot Chocolate Spoons

£ 3.50
  • This sweet hot chocolate spoon duo will make a great stocking filler gift this Christmas. Made with rich Belgian milk chocolate and topped with mini marshmallows, the chocolate spoons come in two different flavours: milk chocolate and orange. Simply stir into hot milk to create a delicious hot chocolate drink to enjoy. A perfect gift for chocoholics!
  • H20cm x W10.5cm x D5cm
  • Set includes two hot chocolate stirring spoons topped with mini marshmallows

  • Contains Milk and Soya., May contain traces of Tree Nuts and Peanuts.

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight or heat source.

  • Serving Instructions: Remove all packaging from the spoon. To make your delicious hot chocolate drink, add approximately 130ml to 140ml of hot milk to a mug and then carefully stir in the chocolate on the end of the wooden spoon. Continue stirring, until all of the milk chocolate has dissolved.

