Christmas Bear And Penguin Hot Chocolate Spoons
- This sweet hot chocolate spoon duo will make a great stocking filler gift this Christmas. Made with rich Belgian milk chocolate and topped with mini marshmallows, the chocolate spoons come in two different flavours: milk chocolate and orange. Simply stir into hot milk to create a delicious hot chocolate drink to enjoy. A perfect gift for chocoholics!
- H20cm x W10.5cm x D5cm
- Set includes two hot chocolate stirring spoons topped with mini marshmallows
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk and Soya., May contain traces of Tree Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight or heat source.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Instructions: Remove all packaging from the spoon. To make your delicious hot chocolate drink, add approximately 130ml to 140ml of hot milk to a mug and then carefully stir in the chocolate on the end of the wooden spoon. Continue stirring, until all of the milk chocolate has dissolved.
