Holy Moly Original Guacamole 150g
Product Description
- Guacamole Original
- All natural guacamole. Just like homemade!
- Dip lovers, rejoice! We've handpicked the very best, sun-ripened Hass avocados, grown in our family-owned orchard in rural Mexico, to bring you the freshest, tastiest and most wholesome Guacamole out there*
- We've done away with dairy-fillers and unnatural additives to create an all-natural dip that tastes just like homemade. Saving you time and the stress of playing the avocado lottery at the supermarket.
- Holy Moly uses HPP technology (fancy) to ensure that our Guacamole is super fresh and packed full of natural goodness you'd expect from your fruit and veg.
- Plus, it's vegan (unlike many other Guacs out there) and gluten free, so that everyone can enjoy! Grab your carrot batons, tortilla chips, breadsticks and spoons, and gather ‘round. It's time to worship the dip…
- But don't just dip it! Spread our Guacamole on your toast, fill up your fajitas, pop it on a burger. Or you can eat it straight from the spoon. It's up to you.
- *We think so anyway.
- Almost two whole, perfectly ripe avocados in every pot
- 100% natural ingredients and nothing else - that's a promise
- Absolutely no icky additives or preservatives
- Dairy and gluten free
- No added sugar
- 100% vegan and Vegan Society certified
- Kosher
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Perfectly Ripe Hand-Scooped Hass Avocado (87%), Tomato (5%), Red Onion (4%), Jalapeno Chilli, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Dried Coriander, Garlic Puree
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigeratedNot suitable for freezing Once open, consume immediately, as we don't use preservatives. Use by: see back of pack
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Holy Moly Dips Ltd.,
- Unit 39 Chancerygate Business Park,
- 34 Goulds Close,
- Bletchley,
- MK1 1EQ.
Return to
- www.holymolydips.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g;
|Energy
|543kJ/132kcal
|Fat
|12g
|Of which Saturates
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|Of which Sugars
|0.9g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.74g
