Holy Moly Original Guacamole 150g

Holy Moly Original Guacamole 150g
Product Description

  • Guacamole Original
  • All natural guacamole. Just like homemade!
  • Dip lovers, rejoice! We've handpicked the very best, sun-ripened Hass avocados, grown in our family-owned orchard in rural Mexico, to bring you the freshest, tastiest and most wholesome Guacamole out there*
  • We've done away with dairy-fillers and unnatural additives to create an all-natural dip that tastes just like homemade. Saving you time and the stress of playing the avocado lottery at the supermarket.
  • Holy Moly uses HPP technology (fancy) to ensure that our Guacamole is super fresh and packed full of natural goodness you'd expect from your fruit and veg.
  • Plus, it's vegan (unlike many other Guacs out there) and gluten free, so that everyone can enjoy! Grab your carrot batons, tortilla chips, breadsticks and spoons, and gather ‘round. It's time to worship the dip…
  • But don't just dip it! Spread our Guacamole on your toast, fill up your fajitas, pop it on a burger. Or you can eat it straight from the spoon. It's up to you.
  • *We think so anyway.
  • Almost two whole, perfectly ripe avocados in every pot
  • 100% natural ingredients and nothing else - that's a promise
  • Absolutely no icky additives or preservatives
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • 100% vegan and Vegan Society certified
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 150G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Perfectly Ripe Hand-Scooped Hass Avocado (87%), Tomato (5%), Red Onion (4%), Jalapeno Chilli, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Dried Coriander, Garlic Puree

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigeratedNot suitable for freezing Once open, consume immediately, as we don't use preservatives. Use by: see back of pack

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Holy Moly Dips Ltd.,
  • Unit 39 Chancerygate Business Park,
  • 34 Goulds Close,
  • Bletchley,
  • MK1 1EQ.

  • Holy Moly Dips Ltd.,
  • Unit 39 Chancerygate Business Park,
  • 34 Goulds Close,
  • Bletchley,
  • MK1 1EQ.
  • www.holymolydips.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g;
Energy 543kJ/132kcal
Fat 12g
Of which Saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate 1.5g
Of which Sugars 0.9g
Fibre 4.4g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 0.74g

