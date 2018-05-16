Webbox Lick E Lix Cream Turkey & Cranberry 5 X 15G
New
Product Description
- Webbox Lick e Lix Crm Turk & C/berry 5 X 15G
- Webbox Lick-e-Lix Cream with Turkey & Cranberry is a complementary pet food for cats and kittens from 12 weeks.
- Made with a soft creamy-like texture, Webbox Lick-e-Lix Cream with Turkey & Cranberry is a unique treat for your cat or kitten from 12 weeks. These tasty and nutritious sachets make the perfect festive treat that your cat will simply adore!
- Webbox is a trademark of Pets Choice Limited.
- Kitten friendly
- No added sugar
- No artificial flavours
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (28%, of which 5% Turkey), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fruit (2% Dried Cranberry), Oils and Fats, Milk and Milk Derivatives
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once open, refrigerate and use within 48 hours.For Best Before, batch No. and factory No. see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Webbox Lick-e-Lix can be:
- - Fed as a tasty treat!
- - Used as a topping!
- - Used to disguise crushed up tablets for your cat!
- Feeding Guide
- Weight of cat: 2kg, 4kg, 6kg
- Sachets per day: 2kg 1, 4kg 1-2, 6kg 2
- Fresh drinking water should be provided at all times. The quantities shown above should be used as a guideline only.
- Please adjust the amount given to keep your cat or kitten in a lean, active condition.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Pets Choice Ltd,
- Brentwood House,
- Lower Philips Road,
- Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
- Blackburn,
- BB1 5UD,
Net Contents
5 x 15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|3.5%
|Crude Fat
|2.7%
|Crude Fibre
|0.2%
|Crude Ash
|1%
|Moisture
|88.5%
|Calorie Content 8kcal/Sachet.
|-
