Kraken Black Spiced Rum Gift Set

Product Description
- Black Spiced Rum
- The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum
- Alc 40% Vol.
- 2 UK Units per bottle
- Product of USA
- Fever-Tree Product of UK.
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
- Please enjoy this product responsibly.
- Always drink in moderation.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- The Kraken and other Trademarks are owned by Proximo Spirits. 2020 Kraken Rum Co.
- Release the Kraken
- Contains no Sweeteners or Preservatives and no Artificial Colours or Flavours
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base. Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Hi-Ball Glass
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
- Proximo Spirits UK,
- 44-46 Fleet Street,
- London,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
- Proximo Spirits UK,
- 44-46 Fleet Street,
- London,
- EC4Y 1BN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Natural Flavourings (including Madagascan Vanilla, Kola Nut Extract), Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Caffeine
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
- Best Before: See Base. Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values (Per 100ml) Energy 154kJ, 36kcal Total Fat: 0g of which saturates: 0g Carbohydrates: 9.0g of which sugars: 7.6g Protein: 0g Salt: 0g
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Ginger Root, Natural Ginger Flavours, Acid: Tartaric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
- Best Before: See Base. Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values (Per 100ml) Energy 158kJ, 37kcal Total Fat: 0g of which saturates: 0g Carbohydrates: 9.2g of which sugars: 7.9g Protein: 0g Salt: 0g
