Dragon Ball Z Evolve Action Figure

Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page Calling all fans, players and collectors of the Dragon Ball Super saga, Dragon Ball Evolve figures are made for you. Highly detailed, they stand 12.5cm tall and can take any position thanks to their 15 points of articulation. The Evolve series features many characters from Dragon Ball's rich history. Collect them all!

H12.5cm x W7cm x D2.7cm Batteries Not Included

12.5cm Dragon Ball Super Action figure Each figure comes with 15 points of articulation

Lower age limit

4 Years