Leo Bancroft Ultimate Styling Kit
Product Description
- Leo Bancroft Ultimate Styling Kit
- Leo the Award Winning International Hairdresser is Dedicated to Creating the best you
- A light weight volumising Dry Shampoo to give radiantly refreshed hair full of body and bounce
- Palm held brush allows easy brushing to remove tangles from hair to leave locks smooth and shiny.
- Use brush to gently brush over hair after applying Dry Shampoo to smooth and remove any tell-tale residue.
- Spiral bands tie up your pony tail without damaging and breaking hair ensuring a strong hold without causing hair kinks. Ideal for night time or for use when applying make-up.
- Box - Cardboard - Widely recycled
- Dry Shampoo: Made in UK
- Brush & Spiral Bands: Made in China
- Leo Bancroft is a registered trade mark used under license.
- Dedicated to Creating the best you
- Cruelty Free
- Suitable for Vegans
Information
Ingredients
Dry Shampoo: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Zea Mays Starch, Aqua, Parfum, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Preparation and Usage
- Care:
- Brush
- Regularly remove any loose hair from brush and wash in warm soapy water and towel dry.
- How to Use: Dry Shampoo
- Shake well and spray on to dry hair from arms length (30cms) concentrating on roots. Massage lightly with finger tips before gently brushing out any excess.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Brush
- Do not expose brush to prolonged heat.
- Dry Shampoo
- WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
- DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- AFB Licensing Ltd,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
Return to
- AFB Licensing Ltd,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL4 0JJ,
- U.K.
Safety information
- Flammable
