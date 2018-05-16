By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Truffle & Porcini Mushroom Nut Mix 235G

Tesco Finest Truffle & Porcini Mushroom Nut Mix 235G
£ 6.00
£25.54/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy761kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 761kJ

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted hazelnuts and plain pistachio nuts, truffle almonds and porcini mushroom and parsley cashew nuts.
  • Truffle Supreme almonds, roasted hazelnuts and pistachios with porcini mushroom and parsley cashews
  • Pack size: 235G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds (32%), Cashew Nuts (26%), Hazelnuts (26%), Pistachio Nuts (11%), Truffle Powder, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy761kJ2538kJ184kcal613kcal
Fat15.4g51.2g
Saturates1.8g6.1g
Carbohydrate3.2g10.6g
Sugars1.6g5.2g
Fibre2.8g9.2g
Protein6.9g22.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

