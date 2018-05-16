Tesco Garlic & Herb Pork Loin Kievs 416G

- Energy1565kJ 373kcal19%
- Fat17.1g24%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Pork loin medallions with added water, filled with garlic and herb butter, coated in a garlic batter and parsley breadcrumb.
- From Trusted Farms Coated in herby breadcrumbs and filled with garlic & herb butter
- Pack size: 416G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (64%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Garlic, Parsley, Maize Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Olive Oil, Yeast, Tapioca Starch, Onion, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Paprika, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results remove from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking. Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Pre-heat baking tray with 1tsp of oil for 5 minutes, remove from oven and place the kievs on the baking tray. Cook in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes. Once cooked, allow to rest for 2 minutes and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry: Pre-heat 100ml of oil in a pan (enough to cover 1cm depth in the pan) heat for 5 minutes on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, place the kievs slowly into the pan and cook for 15 minutes on a low heat, turning halfway through cooking time. Once cooked, allow to rest for 2 minutes and serve.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Preparation and Usage
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
416g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (166g**)
|Energy
|943kJ / 225kcal
|1565kJ / 373kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|21.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|19.7g
|32.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 416g typically weighs 332g.
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
