Baylis & Harding Beauticology Llama 3 Bath Fizzers Gift Set
Product Description
- B/H Beauticology Llama 3 Bath Fizzers Gift Set
- Inspired by the cute and cuddly Llama everyone loves, this collection has 3 fruity fragrances; Fizzy Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Blueberry Fizz.
- Printed on sustainable material
- UK Recycling Guidance
- Box - Recycle
- Wrap - Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Use Me, Love Me, Recycle Me
- Sustainable luxury
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Pink Lemonade: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Fizzy Lemonade: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Linalool, Blueberry Fizz: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Drop the bath fizzer into water which will dissolve while fizzing.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisangharding.com
Net Contents
3 x 100g ℮
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020