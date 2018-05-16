Bulls Eye Kentucky Habanero Hot Sauce 148G

Product Description
- Hot sauce with habanero chilli & whiskey
- Check out more of our recipes at www.bullseyebbq.com
- Started the fire in 1985, now serving up full-bodied flavours with a kick of heat - introducing Bull's-Eye's new American hot sauces!
- This one's hot - for those in search of firepower, the fruity Habanero chilli is cooked up with a dash of whiskey to pack the heat. Expect bold, sweet aromas with some Kentucky tang.
- Try marinating your pork belly generously to create spicy burnt ends topped with roasted apple!
- Widely Recycled
- Hot!
- Habanero just beats the Scotch Bonnet with 275k Scoville heat units!
- Bold and unapologetic taste
- Inspired by American recipes
- Enjoy straight or cook with
- Pack size: 148G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Bell Pepper, Whiskey 5%, Apricot Puree 5%, Modified Cornflour, Habanero Chilli 2.8% (Yellow Habaneros, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Birds Eye Chilli, Garlic, Dried Onion, Natural Onion Flavour, Flavour, Spices, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Contains <2% Alcohol
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
Net Contents
135ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|293kJ/69kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|8.4g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
