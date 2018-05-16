Moma Jumbo Porridge Oats 450G

Product Description
- Jumbo porridge oats
- For more ways to use our jumbo oats head to momafoods.co.uk/recipes
- Did you know?
- A 40g serving of our porridge oats provides 1.4g of beta-glucan, which is 46% of 3g, the suggested daily intake.
- I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast. We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filing cabinet)
- In Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep.
- It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through the morning. We make our porridge the way it should be - using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
- Enjoy,
- Tom
- Quick cook oats
- Wholegrain oats
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
100% Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of box
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Mix it Up
- Creamy Coconut & Mango
- For an exotic start to your morning make our porridge with coconut milk. When cooked sprinkle with toasted coconut flakes, chopped mango and a handful of seeds.
- Spiced Apple, Walnut & Honey
- This one's a real warmer. Stew some apples or pears on the hob with a pinch of ground ginger. Add to your porridge along with a handful of chopped nuts and a drizzle of honey.
- Chocolate, Banana & Hazelnut
- For a bit more of an indulgent start to your morning add a teaspoon of cocoa to your porridge when cooking. Once ready top with slices of banana, some crushed hazelnuts and a drizzle of maple syrup.
- Mastering the Perfect Porridge
- Everyone has their own tried and tested method - it's an art not a science.
- Here's how we do it at MOMA ...
- 1. Add 40g of oats and 190ml of milk, water or plant based alternative into a small saucepan and stir
- 2. Bring to the boil on a low heat and gently simmer for 5 minutes (or until you've reached your desired consistency)
- 3. Pour into a bowl and enjoy!
- Short on Time?
- 1. Follow step one, but pour your mixture into a bowl instead
- 2. Pop in the microwave and cook on high for 2-3 minutes (time will vary depending on microwave and preference)
- 3. Give it a good stir, leave to stand for a few minutes and enjoy!
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
- www.momafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Energy
|1520kJ
|608kJ
|-
|361kcal
|144kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|2.4g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|60.3g
|24.1g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|9.3g
|3.7g
|Protein
|11.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.00g
