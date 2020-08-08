Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Roast Chicken 92G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The Pot Noodle Roast Chicken 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2020 The Pot Noodle Roast Chicken is very tasty. The flavour is exactly like a normal pot noodle. Very easy to make and overall great snack and quick and easy to make. Tasty and flavoursome! Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not much taste 3 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2020 These are ok as a quick snack or to add as a side to a main meal but they need more flavour. They were quick and easy to cook and tasted ok, much prefer a pot noodle though these just didn’t quiet hit the spot. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty noodles 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2020 Really tasty noodles, much nicer out of the pot however not so convenient as an on the go snack and a little more time consuming however they tasted great, full of flavour and was easy to prepare with easy to understand instructions. Noodles were cooked thoroughly and evenly. Would definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick meal! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2020 I love a Pot Noodle now and again and was intrigued to find out what the new Lost the Pot noodles would taste like! I like the fact they have lost the pot - less plastic - bonus. And going off the packaging, it looks as if there are more noodles in this pack compared to the original pot. Super easy to cook, same time as a pot noodle near enough. You do seem to get a lot of noodles in the pack itself, a full bowl. I would say they are okay, makes a great, quick snack however they are a bit stodgy and I think the taste is okay but not enough flavouring in my view, I think it definitely needs to have some more chicken flavouring. All in all; a great snack, quick to make but needs a tiny bit more flavouring. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A quick and easy snack 3 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2020 This product is pretty decent. It has a good taste and is easy to make. However, it’s not as convenient as you’re usual pot noodle as you don’t have the pot so then need to faff around with bowls etc. One of the best parts of a pot noodle it the convenience of the pot and taking the pot away doesn’t have a benefit in my opinion [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not really for me. 2 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2020 I’m a firm fan of normal Pot Noodles / they’re easy to grab and eat when at work, or for a lazy dinner. But this just didn’t hit the spot, I cooked it on the hob exactly as the packet stated and there just wasn’t much flavour at all. It wasn’t the worst noodle snack I’ve ever had, but I’d pick a normal Pot Noodle over it given the chance. It also left a weird taste in my mouth afterwards. It wasn’t completely dreadful, maybe just not to my taste? It was super quick and easy to make, I might try a different flavour as maybe that was my issue. I’d definitely give another flavour a go in future, purely based on the fact that sometimes I just like the convenience and ease! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2020 What to say about this product, if not that, it is very good. Very easy and quick to use, perfect for when you don't feel like or have time to cook. Very tasty and good. I highly recommend it to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great. 2 stars Review from unilever.com 4th August 2020 I cooked these this evening on the job. They were very quick so ideal for a fast meal but I was disappointed in the favour of this product. It was very bland and had little flavour to it. We are big fans of pot noodle and thought they would have the same flavour as the pots but this wasn’t the case. We added our own soy sauce to try to help get a similar flavour: [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy snack 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th August 2020 This is am the original pot noodle just without the pot. It’s easy to just just take it out the packet and add 250 ml of boiling water. Simmer in a pan until the water is absorbed and enjoy. Nice and tasty and fab for a quick snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]