By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Roast Chicken 92G

3.7(12)Write a review
Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Roast Chicken 92G
£ 0.80
£8.70/kg

Product Description

  • Instant noodles with a sachet of roast chicken flavour seasoning
  • Introducing the new dinnertime super-hero set to impress even the toughest of critics: Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Roast Chicken flavour. Your go-to lunch has now escaped the pot, and packs a punch in the flavour department. Wing it with our Roast Chicken noodles, ready in just 5 minutes. And with none of those artificial colours or flavours and low in saturated fat, you're onto a winner (...winner, noodles for dinner). We think life's too short to be stuck behind a stove. Grab dinner by the noodles and cook up a storm in 5 minutes instead. Here's how... Hob: Add noodles to a pan of 250 ml boiling water. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Dish up and enjoy! Microwave: Add noodles & contents of flavour sachet to a large microwave dish, pour over 250 ml of boiling water and cover. Cook on high for 5-6 mins, stirring occasionally until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve. Want to stir up your dinner even more? Try adding sweetcorn and broccoli to become the master of all noodlers. Want to heat things up? Try our Lost the Pot Noodle Sweet Chilli flavour. Or get aromatic with our Curry noodles. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for the Mini Meals - Pots segment for the 52-week period ending 28/12/2019.
  • Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Roast Chicken flavour, from the nation’s favourite instant noodle brand* - but without the pot!
  • Now dinner for the whole family couldn’t be easier
  • A quick, filling and tasty noodle dish ready in just 5 minutes
  • Instant noodles with none of those artificial colours or flavours, and no added MSG
  • Lost the Pot Roast Chicken noodles are packed with flavour and low in saturated fat
  • Grab dinner by the noodles, with 3 deviously delicious new flavours: Roast Chicken, Sweet Chilli and Curry
  • Pack size: 92G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (92%) [WHEAT flour, rapeseed oil, potato starch, salt, raising agents (sodium carbonate, potassium carbonate), antioxidant(extracts of rosemary)], roast chicken flavour seasoning (8%) [maltodextrin, modified starch, flavourings, salt, sugar, carrots, potassium chloride, yeastextract, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, turmeric, black pepper, acid (citric acid), sage, rapeseed oil]. May contain crustaceans, soy, milk, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard, Soya
  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don’t let dust gather).

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions: Hob 1. Add noodles to a pan of 250ml boiling water. 2. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. 3. Dish up and enjoy! Microwave Microwave ovens may vary. 1. Add noodles ＆ seasoning sachet to a large microwave dish. 2. Pour over 250ml of boiling water and cover. 3. Cook on high for 5-6 mins (850W-650W), stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

92g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)602 kJ874 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)144 kcal209 kcal0%
Fat (g)5.8 g8.5 g12%
of which saturates (g)0.5 g0.7 g4%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g28 g11%
of which sugars (g)1.5 g2.1 g2%
Fibre (g)0.8 g1.1 g0%
Protein (g)3.1 g4.5 g9%
Salt (g)0.58 g0.84 g14%
1 portion = 145 g. (Pack contains 2 portions)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

 The Pot Noodle Roast Chicken

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

 The Pot Noodle Roast Chicken is very tasty. The flavour is exactly like a normal pot noodle. Very easy to make and overall great snack and quick and easy to make. Tasty and flavoursome! Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not much taste

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

These are ok as a quick snack or to add as a side to a main meal but they need more flavour. They were quick and easy to cook and tasted ok, much prefer a pot noodle though these just didn’t quiet hit the spot. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty noodles

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Really tasty noodles, much nicer out of the pot however not so convenient as an on the go snack and a little more time consuming however they tasted great, full of flavour and was easy to prepare with easy to understand instructions. Noodles were cooked thoroughly and evenly. Would definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick meal!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love a Pot Noodle now and again and was intrigued to find out what the new Lost the Pot noodles would taste like! I like the fact they have lost the pot - less plastic - bonus. And going off the packaging, it looks as if there are more noodles in this pack compared to the original pot. Super easy to cook, same time as a pot noodle near enough. You do seem to get a lot of noodles in the pack itself, a full bowl. I would say they are okay, makes a great, quick snack however they are a bit stodgy and I think the taste is okay but not enough flavouring in my view, I think it definitely needs to have some more chicken flavouring. All in all; a great snack, quick to make but needs a tiny bit more flavouring. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A quick and easy snack

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

This product is pretty decent. It has a good taste and is easy to make. However, it’s not as convenient as you’re usual pot noodle as you don’t have the pot so then need to faff around with bowls etc. One of the best parts of a pot noodle it the convenience of the pot and taking the pot away doesn’t have a benefit in my opinion [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not really for me.

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

I’m a firm fan of normal Pot Noodles / they’re easy to grab and eat when at work, or for a lazy dinner. But this just didn’t hit the spot, I cooked it on the hob exactly as the packet stated and there just wasn’t much flavour at all. It wasn’t the worst noodle snack I’ve ever had, but I’d pick a normal Pot Noodle over it given the chance. It also left a weird taste in my mouth afterwards. It wasn’t completely dreadful, maybe just not to my taste? It was super quick and easy to make, I might try a different flavour as maybe that was my issue. I’d definitely give another flavour a go in future, purely based on the fact that sometimes I just like the convenience and ease! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

What to say about this product, if not that, it is very good. Very easy and quick to use, perfect for when you don't feel like or have time to cook. Very tasty and good. I highly recommend it to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great.

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

I cooked these this evening on the job. They were very quick so ideal for a fast meal but I was disappointed in the favour of this product. It was very bland and had little flavour to it. We are big fans of pot noodle and thought they would have the same flavour as the pots but this wasn’t the case. We added our own soy sauce to try to help get a similar flavour: [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy snack

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is am the original pot noodle just without the pot. It’s easy to just just take it out the packet and add 250 ml of boiling water. Simmer in a pan until the water is absorbed and enjoy. Nice and tasty and fab for a quick snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointing

1 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love the concept of losing the plot and the name is very catching. However I was very disappointed there was no taste to them! Which is suprisinf because pot noodles are usually full of flavour. They are a cheap alternative but you certainly aren’t getting the full experience of pot noodle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here