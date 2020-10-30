Baylis & Harding Cranberry Martini 5 Piece Gift Set
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding C/Berry Martini 5 Pce Gift Set
- Cranberry Martini is our brand new Limited Edition collection for 2020, beautifully presented with deep berry tones accented with rose gold foil details. This compliments the juicy, ripe fruits of the fragrance to complete this stylish collection.
- UK Recycling Guidance
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- Tub - Recycle
- Lid - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material.
- This beautiful gift set contains 300ml Body Wash, 300ml Body Lotion, 130ml Shower Crème, 150g Soap and 100g Body Butter. Everything you need to create the perfect pampering experience.
Information
Ingredients
Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 14700 (Red 4), Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150, Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, CI 17200 (Red 33), Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Citronellol, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Body Butter: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Citronellol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Fragranced Body Wash, Fragranced Shower Crème and Fragranced Soap
- Lather and Rinse.
- Fragranced Hand and Body Lotion and Body Butter
- Massage Gently Into Skin Until Fully Absorbed.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
- FRAGRANCED SOAP, FRAGRANCED HAND & BODY LOTION, FRAGRANCE BODY WASH and FRAGRANCED SHOWER CRÈME
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
