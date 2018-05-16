Cake Decor Movie Night Cupcake Kit 227G

Product Description
- Cupcake Mix with Vanilla Flavour Frosting, Sweet Popcorn, Salted Caramel Flavour Sauce and Cupcake Cases
- Create your very own movie night cupcakes with popping mad popcorn & salted caramel flavour sauce... yummy!
- So easy
- Delicious drizzly fun
- Just add: egg, oil & water
- Makes 6 cupcakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 227G
Information
Ingredients
Cake Mix: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Vanilla Frosting: Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salted Caramel Sauce: Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cream Powder (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Salt, Rice Starch, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Popcorn: Popped Corn, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Cupcake mix may also contain Milk, Egg and Soya. Popcorn may also contain traces of Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Preparation and Usage
- Movie Night Cupcake Kit
- Kit Contents:
- Cupcake Mix 133g e
- Vanilla Flavour White Frosting 60g e
- Sweet Popcorn 10g e
- Salted Caramel Flavour Sauce 24g e
- Cupcake Cases x 6
- What You Need:
- 1 Medium Egg
- 35ml (2tbsp) Vegetable Oil
- 25ml (5tsp) Water
- Method:
- 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and line a cupcake tray with the cases.
- 2. Empty the cupcake mix into a mixing bowl and add the egg, oil and water. Beat the mixture together for 1-2 minutes until combined and smooth.
- 3. Spoon the mixture into the cases, dividing it as equally as possible.
- 4. Place the cupcake try into the centre of the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cupcakes are risen and golden.
- 5. When the cupcakes are ready, take them out of the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.
- 6. Once the cupcakes have cooled, snip the corner of the frosting sachet off and add a dollop of frosting onto each cupcake.
- 7. Place the popcorn pieces on top of the frosting to create a small popcorn pile on each cupcake.
- 8. Snip the corner of the salted caramel flavour sauce sachet off and drizzle over each cupcake to finish.
Warnings
- Warning: Un-popped kernels & sugar lumps may be present in product.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Check Locally
Net Contents
227g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1641kJ/388kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|80.2g
|of which sugars
|52.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.23g
Safety information
Warning: Un-popped kernels & sugar lumps may be present in product.
