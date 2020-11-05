Beyond Meat Plant Based Sausage 2X100g

Barbecue

Instructions: - Heat Barbeque to high heat. Lightly brush sausages with oil and grill for about 6 minutes, turning once halfway through.



Cooking Instructions

Thaw sausages before use in the refrigerator before cooking.

- All Appliances vary, These are guidelines only. Sausage is fully cooked when internal temperature reached 74°C.

- Do not re-heat once cooled.



Grill

Instructions: - Pre-heat grill to 260°C (when covered).

- Lightly brush sausages with cooking oil, grill for about 6 minutes, turning halfway through.

- Cook until it has reached an internal temperature of 74ºC.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: - Heat a non-stick pan to medium-high heat and cook for about 6 minutes, turning frequently.

