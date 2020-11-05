Beyond Meat Plant Based Sausage 2X100g

It tastes better than some well known sausages
I recently tried the Beyond Burger (I'm a meat-eater) And loved it. This lead me to try their sausage. WOW. It's amazing. Id highly recommend to meat-eaters, veggies, and vegans, This is a game-changer.
Water, Pea Protein Isolate* (16%), Refined Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Flavouring, Potato Starch, Salt, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Beetroot, Carrot, Pepper), Apple Fibre, Citrus Extract Flavouring, Stabilisers (Methylcellulose, Calcium Alginate), *Peas are Legumes
Keep frozen (-18°C). Do not refreeze after thawing. Use within 3 days of defrosting.
Barbecue
Instructions: - Heat Barbeque to high heat. Lightly brush sausages with oil and grill for about 6 minutes, turning once halfway through.
Cooking Instructions
Thaw sausages before use in the refrigerator before cooking.
- All Appliances vary, These are guidelines only. Sausage is fully cooked when internal temperature reached 74°C.
- Do not re-heat once cooled.
Grill
Instructions: - Pre-heat grill to 260°C (when covered).
- Lightly brush sausages with cooking oil, grill for about 6 minutes, turning halfway through.
- Cook until it has reached an internal temperature of 74ºC.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: - Heat a non-stick pan to medium-high heat and cook for about 6 minutes, turning frequently.
Carton. Widely Recycled
2 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|990 kJ / 238 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|of which saturates
|7.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.0 g
|Protein
|17 g
|Salt
|1.35 g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
