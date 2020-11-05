By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beyond Meat Plant Based Sausage 2X100g

Beyond Meat Plant Based Sausage 2X100g
£ 4.40
£22.00/kg

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Sausages Made from Pea Protein, Quick Frozen
  • ethanandteam@beyondmeat.com
  • At Beyond Meat® we started with simple questions. Why do you need an animal to create meat? Why can't you build meat directly from plants? That is our company's mission. We hope our plant-based meats allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the traditional dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring exciting change to the plate - and beyond.
  • Go Beyond™!
  • Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Carton - Card - Widely recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - Check local recycling
  • Film - Plastic - Not currently recycled
  • ©2020 Beyond Meat®
  • 17g of Plant Protein Per Sausage
  • No Soy
  • No Gluten
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate* (16%), Refined Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Flavouring, Potato Starch, Salt, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Beetroot, Carrot, Pepper), Apple Fibre, Citrus Extract Flavouring, Stabilisers (Methylcellulose, Calcium Alginate), *Peas are Legumes

Allergy Information

  • People with severe allergies to legumes like Peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy., Contains no Peanuts or Tree Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen (-18°C). Do not refreeze after thawing. Use within 3 days of defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: - Heat Barbeque to high heat. Lightly brush sausages with oil and grill for about 6 minutes, turning once halfway through.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
Thaw sausages before use in the refrigerator before cooking.
- All Appliances vary, These are guidelines only. Sausage is fully cooked when internal temperature reached 74°C.
- Do not re-heat once cooled.

Grill
Instructions: - Pre-heat grill to 260°C (when covered).
- Lightly brush sausages with cooking oil, grill for about 6 minutes, turning halfway through.
- Cook until it has reached an internal temperature of 74ºC.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: - Heat a non-stick pan to medium-high heat and cook for about 6 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • The New Plant,
  • Industrieweg 44,
  • 2382 NW Zoeterwoude,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • The New Plant,
  • Industrieweg 44,
  • 2382 NW Zoeterwoude,
  • The Netherlands.
  • ethanandteam@beyondmeat.com

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy990 kJ / 238 kcal
Fat16 g
of which saturates7.0 g
Carbohydrate5.0 g
of which sugars0.0 g
Protein17 g
Salt1.35 g
Pack contains 2 servings-

It tastes better than some well known sausages

5 stars

I recently tried the Beyond Burger (I'm a meat-eater) And loved it. This lead me to try their sausage. WOW. It's amazing. Id highly recommend to meat-eaters, veggies, and vegans, This is a game-changer.

