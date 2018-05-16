By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Corned Beef 275g

Tesco Corned Beef 275g
£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

New

One slice
  • Energy254kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 942kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • Corned beef.
  • British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour.
  • 10 Corned Beef slices made with British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected cuts of beef. The beef is then dry cured to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

 

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain bone.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

275g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (27g)
Energy942kJ / 226kcal254kJ / 61kcal
Fat14.8g4.0g
Saturates6.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein22.9g6.2g
Salt1.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: May contain bone.

