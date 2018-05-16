Tesco Corned Beef 275g
Product Description
- Corned beef.
- British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour.
- 10 Corned Beef slices made with British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected cuts of beef. The beef is then dry cured to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: May contain bone.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
Net Contents
275g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (27g)
|Energy
|942kJ / 226kcal
|254kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|14.8g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.9g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: May contain bone.
