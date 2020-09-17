Tesco Plant Chef 12 No Duck Spring Rolls 240G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 239kcal
Product Description
- Jackfruit and vegetables in a hoisin sauce wrapped in filo pastry.
- 100% Plant Based Jackfruit in aromatic hoisin sauce wrapped in crispy pastry
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Onion, Jackfruit (15%), Cottonseed Oil, Carrot, Spring Onion, Hoisin Sauce (4.5%) [Sugar, Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Corn Starch, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Wheat Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Plum Powder, Chilli, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Szechuan Pepper, Coriander, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Garlic Paste, Soya Oil, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Salt, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins For best results heat from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through heating.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One spring roll (18g**)
|Energy
|1005kJ / 239kcal
|181kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.3g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 240g typically weighs 216g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
