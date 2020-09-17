By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef 12 No Duck Spring Rolls 240G

Tesco Plant Chef 12 No Duck Spring Rolls 240G
£ 2.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

One spring roll
  • Energy181kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Jackfruit and vegetables in a hoisin sauce wrapped in filo pastry.
  • 100% Plant Based Jackfruit in aromatic hoisin sauce wrapped in crispy pastry
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Onion, Jackfruit (15%), Cottonseed Oil, Carrot, Spring Onion, Hoisin Sauce (4.5%) [Sugar, Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Corn Starch, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Wheat Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Plum Powder, Chilli, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Szechuan Pepper, Coriander, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Garlic Paste, Soya Oil, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Salt, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins For best results heat from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through heating.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne spring roll (18g**)
Energy1005kJ / 239kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat9.0g1.6g
Saturates3.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate33.3g6.0g
Sugars4.5g0.8g
Fibre2.8g0.5g
Protein4.9g0.9g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 240g typically weighs 216g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

