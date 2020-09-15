Hop House 13 Lager 6X330ml
Product Description
- Hop House 13 Lager 6x330ml
- Hop House 13 is a delicious lager, brewed with malted barley and aromatic hops. It's a crisp and full-flavoured beer with subtle malty notes and fresh hop aromas with hints of apricot and peach. If you like to try new and interesting lagers, then Hop House 13 offers more character, flavour and taste.
Hop House 13 is a premium-crafted lager from the brewers of Guinness. It is a delicious double-hopped lager made with malted barley with subtle malty notes and fresh hop aromas.
- - Hop House 13 is a distinctive golden lager that is brewed with Guinness yeast, malted barley and the best of hops from both Australia and USA - Galaxy, Topaz, (AUS) and Mosaic (USA).
- - Hop House 13 has a sweet fruity aroma, with hints of Apricot and Peach, and subtle malt notes breaking through. It is full flavoured while still being crisp and hoppy (but not bitter) with a refreshing clean finish.
- - Hop House 13 is brewed with the famous Guinness yeast strain using a lower temperature fermentation profile and lager processing techniques. Also, it's double hopped meaning that hops are added at two separate points in the process.
- - Are you a beer drinker looking for more character and depth from your lager, then Hop House 13 will appeal to you.
- Hop House 13 was dreamed up by a Guinness master brewer in the Open Gate Brewery and is brewed next door in St James's Gate, Dublin (the home of Guinness). He wanted to create a lager as a gift to his lager loving friends - with more taste and a distinctive flavour than other lagers, but to still be refreshing and easily accessible.
- Hop House 13 is brewed with the famous Guinness yeast strain using a lower temperature fermentation profile and lager processing techniques. Also, it's double hopped meaning that hops are added at two separate points in the process.
- Please Recycle
- Brewed by Guinness
- Taste remastered
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Cereals containing Gluten; i.e., Wheat, Rye, Barley, Oats, Spelt or their hybridized strains and products of these
Tasting Notes
- Hop House 13 has a sweet fruity aroma, with hints of Apricot and Peach, and subtle malt notes breaking through. It is full flavoured while still being crisp and hoppy (but not bitter) with a refreshing clean finish
ABV
4.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Hop House 13 is best served chilled (between 3-5°C).
Name and address
- Guinness & Co.,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- Guinness & Co.,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330cl
