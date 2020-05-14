Slime David Walliams
- The new children's book from No. 1 bestselling author David Walliams - a fantastically funny tale illustrated by artistic genius, Tony Ross.
- WELCOME TO THE ISLE OF MULCH...
- This little island is home to a large number of horrible grown-ups. The school, the local park, the toy shop and even the island's ice-cream van are all run by awful adults who like nothing more than making children miserable. And the island is owned by the most awful one of all - Aunt Greta Greed!
- Something needs to be done about them.
- But who could be brave enough?
- Meet Ned - an extraordinary boy with a special power. SLIMEPOWER!
- David Walliams has revolutionised reading for children and become one of the most influential children's writers today. Since the publication of his ground-breaking first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 35 million copies, and his books translated into 53 languages.
- Born in London, Tony Ross went to art school in Liverpool. His cartoons have appeared in famous publications the world over. His first book, Hugo and the Wicked Winter, was published in 1972. Tony has since written over 100 books and illustrated over 2000! His creations Towser and The Little Princess have been turned into TV series.
- David and Tony have worked on six bestselling picture books together, and nine of David's phenomenally successful children's novels. David and Tony also collaborated on the 2017 World Book Day title, BLOB, and on the blockbuster collections, The World's Worst Children 1, 2 and 3.
