By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nestle Natural Bears Honey Cereal 6X32g

4.3(94)Write a review
Nestle Natural Bears Honey Cereal 6X32g
£ 2.65
£1.39/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 32 serving
  • Energy586kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1832kJ

Product Description

  • Whole Oat Cereals Ready-To-Eat with Honey
  • Nat's Mission
  • To bring the best tasty ingredients from natural origins to the table! We've got wholegrain oats and delicious honey. Enjoy!
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Cpw
  • Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • Box - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Made with wholegrain oats as the No1 ingredient
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Ingredients from natural origins
  • Soak and spoon or dunk and crunch
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flakes (32.7%), Rice Flour, Whole Grain Oat Flour (19.4%), Honey (19.0%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Tocopherols

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Soya, Eggs and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 bear+milk = 1 bowl of cereal
  • 1 bear = recommended portion for breakfast

Number of uses

This cereal box contains 6 portions of 32g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Let's talk!
  • 00800 0789 0789
  • Open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • https://www.nestle-cereals.com/NAT
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮ Sachets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 32g serving%RI* Per 32g
Energy 1832kJ586kJ
-435kcal139kcal7
Fat 11.9g3.8g5
of which saturates 1.7g0.5g3
Carbohydrate 70.4g22.5g
of which sugars 15.0g4.8g5
Fibre 6.5g2.1g
Protein 8.2g2.6g
Salt 0.03g0.01g0
*Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

94 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

yummy little Bear

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

My little girl loves it, the shape of the bear encourages her to eat in the morning, She loves its sweet taste of honey with milk. It is a healthy start for kids who go to school. It is very convenient to prepare in the morning. My little girl says it is yummy and she wants it for school snacks. Sometimes she puts fruit and makes eyes and nose and eats it, it makes her very excited to eat. Definitely i would recommend it to my friends and family.  [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Yummy

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Got these for my lads and they love them. it's Very convenient and hassle-free. the fact that the taste, the look, the difference to the normal cereal has made it more exciting for the kids (and Me too ) . I Will definitely be getting the other flavours to try. And will be recommended to others too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good

4 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

My kids Loves it, taste is good sweet enough and great start before school. Love the bear shape........... Definitely going to buy more from these........................ Also available with chocolate flavor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Interesting idea but overly sweet

3 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

The product was very broken up when the packaging was opened and I think the bear shape is the main selling point. The packaging is not really sufficient to keep it in one piece and my child was a bit disappointed. The product is very sweet and although this comes from honey it is still not ideal for a product directed at children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So tasty!

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

I bought these for my children in their packed lunch boxes but I took them in my lunch bag and absolutely loved them so much so the kids didn’t even have one! I had to buy more for them. They were delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Love these. They’re tasty and enjoyed by kids and adults. The bear shape makes them appealing to children and they’re more willing to try them and once they do they love the taste. Good for them aswell so an added bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient

4 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

These bars are great snacks for kids lunchboxes or on the go. I love how they come in individual packs so are always fresh. My only downside is that they taste rather bland but my kids love them. I would recommend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Honey bears

3 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Got these biscuits and saved them for my son they are abit dry but go great with some milk to dip them in n he loved them so we have gone on to buying more of them as a breakfast snack for him in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kids love them!

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

These are quite cute for younger children, they come in teddy bear shapes and you can smell the honey as soon as you open them. They are more crumbly than I thought they would be. The kids love them as they’re allowed to take them to school for snacks.. win win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and comforting way to start the day!

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Since we all have been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that it should provide around 20% of your daily energy, so it is already a meal that has a pretty big job to do. You can think of breakfast as the key that starts your metabolism engine. Breakfast tells your body that sleep time is over and it’s time to start your day. Breakfast also provides energy to get your brain moving for the first half of your workday/schoolday, which also happens to be the most productive part of the day for most people. That’s why cereal it is a popular breakfast option not only among children but also adults. Not to mention that it should also contribute significantly to your daily nutrient intake, including carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, protein and fibre. And most importantly not take you whole morning to prepare it. This is where NAT Bears breakfast cereal coming in. It is a quick and easy meal option that requires little prep time. It is also a delicious way to get the most out of your breakfast. Just pour the milk, add cereal bear and your favourite fresh fruits or nuts, and there you have it. A balanced, healthy mouth-feel explosion which is filled with wholegrain oats, rice and honey ,and free of artificial colours and flavours in just a few minutes. And since you choose a cereal made with whole grain, you’re getting even more of your body’s needs met. Because it’s means that the cereals are less processed and all the edible parts of the grains are still there. Parts that are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fibre, starch and other nutrients. It is proof that eating healthily can be surprisingly good! But… since world is not ideal and there is always but - they could be slightly bigger. 32 grams of cereals no matter how delicious disappears in bowl of milk and you really need some fruits and nuts (or use second sachets) to fight that hunger in the morning. Also even that they pack separate non of cereal bear in my pack have had a bear shape any more. They were all crushed or broken and believe me there isn’t easy way to explain your six year old why his bear is in unusual shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 94 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nestle NAT Bears Chocolate Cereal 6X32G

£ 2.65
£1.39/100g
Clubcard Price

Mcvities Hobnobs Oaty Flap Jack 5 Pack 148.5G

£ 1.45
£0.98/100g

Warburtons 5 Pack Bagels Plain

£ 1.60
£0.32/each

Hobnobs Chocolate Flap Jack 5 Pack 148.5G

£ 1.45
£0.98/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here