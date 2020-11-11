Nestle Natural Bears Honey Cereal 6X32g

yummy little Bear
My little girl loves it, the shape of the bear encourages her to eat in the morning, She loves its sweet taste of honey with milk. It is a healthy start for kids who go to school. It is very convenient to prepare in the morning. My little girl says it is yummy and she wants it for school snacks. Sometimes she puts fruit and makes eyes and nose and eats it, it makes her very excited to eat. Definitely i would recommend it to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Yummy
Got these for my lads and they love them. it's Very convenient and hassle-free. the fact that the taste, the look, the difference to the normal cereal has made it more exciting for the kids (and Me too ) . I Will definitely be getting the other flavours to try. And will be recommended to others too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
good
My kids Loves it, taste is good sweet enough and great start before school. Love the bear shape........... Definitely going to buy more from these........................ Also available with chocolate flavor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Interesting idea but overly sweet
The product was very broken up when the packaging was opened and I think the bear shape is the main selling point. The packaging is not really sufficient to keep it in one piece and my child was a bit disappointed. The product is very sweet and although this comes from honey it is still not ideal for a product directed at children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So tasty!
I bought these for my children in their packed lunch boxes but I took them in my lunch bag and absolutely loved them so much so the kids didn’t even have one! I had to buy more for them. They were delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
Love these. They’re tasty and enjoyed by kids and adults. The bear shape makes them appealing to children and they’re more willing to try them and once they do they love the taste. Good for them aswell so an added bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Convenient
These bars are great snacks for kids lunchboxes or on the go. I love how they come in individual packs so are always fresh. My only downside is that they taste rather bland but my kids love them. I would recommend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Honey bears
Got these biscuits and saved them for my son they are abit dry but go great with some milk to dip them in n he loved them so we have gone on to buying more of them as a breakfast snack for him in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Kids love them!
These are quite cute for younger children, they come in teddy bear shapes and you can smell the honey as soon as you open them. They are more crumbly than I thought they would be. The kids love them as they’re allowed to take them to school for snacks.. win win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste and comforting way to start the day!
Since we all have been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that it should provide around 20% of your daily energy, so it is already a meal that has a pretty big job to do. You can think of breakfast as the key that starts your metabolism engine. Breakfast tells your body that sleep time is over and it’s time to start your day. Breakfast also provides energy to get your brain moving for the first half of your workday/schoolday, which also happens to be the most productive part of the day for most people. That’s why cereal it is a popular breakfast option not only among children but also adults. Not to mention that it should also contribute significantly to your daily nutrient intake, including carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, protein and fibre. And most importantly not take you whole morning to prepare it. This is where NAT Bears breakfast cereal coming in. It is a quick and easy meal option that requires little prep time. It is also a delicious way to get the most out of your breakfast. Just pour the milk, add cereal bear and your favourite fresh fruits or nuts, and there you have it. A balanced, healthy mouth-feel explosion which is filled with wholegrain oats, rice and honey ,and free of artificial colours and flavours in just a few minutes. And since you choose a cereal made with whole grain, you’re getting even more of your body’s needs met. Because it’s means that the cereals are less processed and all the edible parts of the grains are still there. Parts that are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fibre, starch and other nutrients. It is proof that eating healthily can be surprisingly good! But… since world is not ideal and there is always but - they could be slightly bigger. 32 grams of cereals no matter how delicious disappears in bowl of milk and you really need some fruits and nuts (or use second sachets) to fight that hunger in the morning. Also even that they pack separate non of cereal bear in my pack have had a bear shape any more. They were all crushed or broken and believe me there isn’t easy way to explain your six year old why his bear is in unusual shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]