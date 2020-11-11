Nestle Natural Bears Honey Cereal 6X32g

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

yummy little Bear 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 16th October 2020 My little girl loves it, the shape of the bear encourages her to eat in the morning, She loves its sweet taste of honey with milk. It is a healthy start for kids who go to school. It is very convenient to prepare in the morning. My little girl says it is yummy and she wants it for school snacks. Sometimes she puts fruit and makes eyes and nose and eats it, it makes her very excited to eat. Definitely i would recommend it to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Yummy 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 28th September 2020 Got these for my lads and they love them. it's Very convenient and hassle-free. the fact that the taste, the look, the difference to the normal cereal has made it more exciting for the kids (and Me too ) . I Will definitely be getting the other flavours to try. And will be recommended to others too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 23rd September 2020 My kids Loves it, taste is good sweet enough and great start before school. Love the bear shape........... Definitely going to buy more from these........................ Also available with chocolate flavor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Interesting idea but overly sweet 3 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 22nd September 2020 The product was very broken up when the packaging was opened and I think the bear shape is the main selling point. The packaging is not really sufficient to keep it in one piece and my child was a bit disappointed. The product is very sweet and although this comes from honey it is still not ideal for a product directed at children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So tasty! 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 22nd September 2020 I bought these for my children in their packed lunch boxes but I took them in my lunch bag and absolutely loved them so much so the kids didn’t even have one! I had to buy more for them. They were delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 21st September 2020 Love these. They’re tasty and enjoyed by kids and adults. The bear shape makes them appealing to children and they’re more willing to try them and once they do they love the taste. Good for them aswell so an added bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 21st September 2020 These bars are great snacks for kids lunchboxes or on the go. I love how they come in individual packs so are always fresh. My only downside is that they taste rather bland but my kids love them. I would recommend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Honey bears 3 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 20th September 2020 Got these biscuits and saved them for my son they are abit dry but go great with some milk to dip them in n he loved them so we have gone on to buying more of them as a breakfast snack for him in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kids love them! 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 19th September 2020 These are quite cute for younger children, they come in teddy bear shapes and you can smell the honey as soon as you open them. They are more crumbly than I thought they would be. The kids love them as they’re allowed to take them to school for snacks.. win win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]