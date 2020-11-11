Nestle NAT Bears Chocolate Cereal 6X32G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy but less plastic please 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 19th October 2020 These have gone down really well with my daughter, according to her they are yummy and she wanted more than one! Please could you consider wrapping them in individual paper wrappers instead of plastic though as all the plastic packaging puts me off buying them.

Great snack 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 17th October 2020 My 4 year old son loved them and they were gone the next day. I will definitely be getting more soon. Healthly and happy kid can't ask for more and I have recommended to heaps of friends and family already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy Breakfast 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 12th October 2020 I got this product a couple of weeks back and all i can say is they were clearly so yummy that i personally didnt even get a chance to eat one. I have a fussy teenage boy in the house and he ate all of them and didnt even use milk, So i guess thats a bonus when it comes to quick and easy food on the go. When he took the last one from the box he asked me if id had chance to eat one yet, and when i said no, He just replied with "thats a shame, there well nice!" It looks like i will deffo be buying these agaon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice taste 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 11th October 2020 I bought these as a treat or breakfast bar they have a nice taste but feel a little harder than what I expected but were still great tasting and filled the gap between meals and breakfast would recommend them as a snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

healthy an dasty 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 3rd October 2020 The NAT Bears Chocolate is a fun and tasty way to start a very busy morning. The bear shape is funny and no mess when adding it to bowl . Delicious chocolatey taste, healthier as it is made with honey so it can be enjoyed as a on the go snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Different but tasty 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 1st October 2020 This was an intriguing product as it came pre shaped as a bear as an enticement for the children. A oat based cereal with chocolate and honey for sweetness. Two of my children tried this and it was a hit with my youngest who throughly enjoyed it, we added milk and ate like a traditional cereal rather than dunking. My eldest ate it but was not overwhelmed compared to other cereal however i put this down to not the product but oats arent her favourite. We would purchase this again as a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full of sugar 2 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 28th September 2020 Why make kids cereals with chocolate and honey and packed with sugar? The market is leaning more towards tasty low sugar alternatives for a reason - come to the party Nestle!

yummy 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 25th September 2020 my kids absolutely live these from the youngest to the eldest there great as a quick breakfast snack or a snack during the day there so yummy.the design makes them so much more desirable for the younger ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely snack 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 24th September 2020 My children thoroughly enjoyed the Nat bears chocolate cereal. It was a great healthy snack for them. It was like a crunchy biscuit with chocolate chips in them. It wasn’t too messy unlike others. Each were individually packed so stayed fresh. I’m quite impressed and will be buying more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]