Nestle NAT Bears Chocolate Cereal 6X32G

Yummy but less plastic please
Review from nestle-cereals.com
These have gone down really well with my daughter, according to her they are yummy and she wanted more than one! Please could you consider wrapping them in individual paper wrappers instead of plastic though as all the plastic packaging puts me off buying them.
Great snack
My 4 year old son loved them and they were gone the next day. I will definitely be getting more soon. Healthly and happy kid can't ask for more and I have recommended to heaps of friends and family already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy Breakfast
I got this product a couple of weeks back and all i can say is they were clearly so yummy that i personally didnt even get a chance to eat one. I have a fussy teenage boy in the house and he ate all of them and didnt even use milk, So i guess thats a bonus when it comes to quick and easy food on the go. When he took the last one from the box he asked me if id had chance to eat one yet, and when i said no, He just replied with "thats a shame, there well nice!" It looks like i will deffo be buying these agaon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice taste
I bought these as a treat or breakfast bar they have a nice taste but feel a little harder than what I expected but were still great tasting and filled the gap between meals and breakfast would recommend them as a snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
healthy an dasty
The NAT Bears Chocolate is a fun and tasty way to start a very busy morning. The bear shape is funny and no mess when adding it to bowl . Delicious chocolatey taste, healthier as it is made with honey so it can be enjoyed as a on the go snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Different but tasty
This was an intriguing product as it came pre shaped as a bear as an enticement for the children. A oat based cereal with chocolate and honey for sweetness. Two of my children tried this and it was a hit with my youngest who throughly enjoyed it, we added milk and ate like a traditional cereal rather than dunking. My eldest ate it but was not overwhelmed compared to other cereal however i put this down to not the product but oats arent her favourite. We would purchase this again as a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Full of sugar
Why make kids cereals with chocolate and honey and packed with sugar? The market is leaning more towards tasty low sugar alternatives for a reason - come to the party Nestle!
yummy
my kids absolutely live these from the youngest to the eldest there great as a quick breakfast snack or a snack during the day there so yummy.the design makes them so much more desirable for the younger ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely snack
My children thoroughly enjoyed the Nat bears chocolate cereal. It was a great healthy snack for them. It was like a crunchy biscuit with chocolate chips in them. It wasn’t too messy unlike others. Each were individually packed so stayed fresh. I’m quite impressed and will be buying more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty healthy treat
I’m aware of what my children eat and wanted something that was tasty but also something that fills them up and stop them snacking between breakfast and lunch these are high in fiber but taste really nice! They are individual packets are great at portion sizing and makes less mess The packaging is appealing for kids and adults and are a decent potion size! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]