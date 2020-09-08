By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Selection Tin 400G

4.7(38)Write a review
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Selection Tin 400G
£ 10.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • 1. Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles Assorted Tin - an irresistible selection of six blissful Lindor truffles, smooth melting chocolate balls with a smooth melting filling, 400g Tin
  • 2. Share the bliss with the Lindor Assorted Tin
  • 3. Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions 4. Make sharing special this Christmas, with the blissful Lindor Tin
  • 5. Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights to make every occasion special
  • Share the bliss with Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles Assorted Tin, with six blissful varieties included there's a flavour for everyone: from classic Milk, White and Extra Dark truffles, or our irresistible Hazelnut, Milk & White or NEW Salted Caramel. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly round chocolate shell filled with an irresistibly smooth melting centre. Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds. The Lindor Assorted Tin is the perfect chocolate selection to make sharing this Christmas truly special.
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Highly Meltable
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Tin. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • Highly Meltable

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal
    Fat 47 g
    - of which saturates 34 g
    Carbohydrate 44 g
    - of which sugars 42 g
    Protein 5.0 g
    Salt 0.17 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • Highly Meltable

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2607 kJ / 628 kcal
    Fat 48 g
    - of which saturates 35 g
    Carbohydrate 44 g
    - of which sugars 43 g
    Protein 5.0 g
    Salt 0.20 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • Highly Meltable

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Extra Dark Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2660 kJ / 642 kcal
    Fat 52 g
    - of which saturates 37 g
    Carbohydrate 35 g
    - of which sugars 32 g
    Protein 4.9 g
    Salt 0.03 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • Highly Meltable

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Caramel 2.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) (0.24%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2589 kJ / 623 kcal
    Fat 47 g
    - of which saturates 35 g
    Carbohydrate 43 g
    - of which sugars 42 g
    Protein 4.9 g
    Salt 0.45 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • Highly Meltable

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2625 kJ / 632 kcal
    Fat 48 g
    - of which saturates 35 g
    Carbohydrate 45 g
    - of which sugars 45 g
    Protein 4.1 g
    Salt 0.20 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • Highly Meltable

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (4.2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2603 kJ / 627 kcal
    Fat 48 g
    - of which saturates 34 g
    Carbohydrate 42 g
    - of which sugars 40 g
    Protein 5.2 g
    Salt 0.16 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

38 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Taste great

4 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Me and my 4 children love them taste great and was even better that had different flavours to choose from only problem was with them is that didn't get many in the tin so don't think was worth the price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great selection

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Amazing. Always nice, but these were better because of the hazelnut ones. Enjoy all of them but these were the best. White chocolate ones were my wife's favourite. Great packaging will get more at Christmas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

4 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I am glad i tried this as it has quite a few flavours which i never knew existed brfore like the salted caramel one. But as expected each and every flavour is on spot and delicious. Although my only complaint is the amount is very little not filled to the brim and even half way as the normal tin should be which i was surprised to see when opened. So i think it should be properly filled. Hence the missed star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Christmas just got better.

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These are awesome. If you’re a Lindor Chocolate fan like I am then these are all you’ll need for Christmas. Great selection of flavours, individually wrapped to keep sticky paws off and each actual chocolate is a great size. I have not a bad word to say about this tin, except I’d like it to be bigger. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect gift for anyone!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I mean, how do you go past a Lindt assortment tin? I absolutely LOVE the creaminess of the chocolate and the variety of flavours you get in the tin is perfect for anyone's preference! The best thing about this is that it is the perfect gift when you are popping over to someone's house for dinner or need a small gift last minute. I gift these to friends and family often and they are always a hit! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed

2 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I was excited to get this tin as our family love Lindor. But when I opened the tin I was not impressed, in total there were 10 little chocolate balls. You get more in a box than in this tin! Will not be purchasing in the future!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect treat

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Delicious chocolate. Really smooth with a burst of rich truffle in the middle of each chocolate. There are a variety of flavours so something for everyone to enjoy. The tin was Christmas theme, so that and the foiled wrappers would add up to make a lovely Christmas present. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

My favourite sweets! Just delicious, soft and just melt nicely. Can not get enough of them. Usually buy them in box but really like the new tin package with different flavours.Great to share and definitely make a good gift for loved one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

lindt chocolate is always a firm favorite in our house so this tin went down a absolute treat. Loved the choice of flavours (salted caramel being all of our favourite) and the tins really nice gift idea too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for sharing

4 stars

Review from Lindt UK

This tin is perfect for sharing. The variety is nice although there were far too many red milk chocolates compared to the quantity of the others. The design is lovely and a great talking point to bring out after a meal. I like how it tells you what each one is on the tin and on the wrapper too which makes it easier when choosing the one you want. The chocolates them selves taste amazing and are really thick and creamy with a lovely soft smooth center. The white and salted caramel are especially is tasty. There just wasn't enough of these flavours in the tin though. You can tell by the taste they are made with extremely high quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

£ 3.50
£0.58/100g

Offer

Celebrations Tub 650G

£ 3.50
£0.54/100g

Offer

Cadbury Roses Tub 600G

£ 3.50
£0.58/100g

Offer

Quality Street Tub 650G

£ 3.50
£0.54/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here