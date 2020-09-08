Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Selection Tin 400G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Taste great 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th September 2020 Me and my 4 children love them taste great and was even better that had different flavours to choose from only problem was with them is that didn't get many in the tin so don't think was worth the price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great selection 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th September 2020 Amazing. Always nice, but these were better because of the hazelnut ones. Enjoy all of them but these were the best. White chocolate ones were my wife's favourite. Great packaging will get more at Christmas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 7th September 2020 I am glad i tried this as it has quite a few flavours which i never knew existed brfore like the salted caramel one. But as expected each and every flavour is on spot and delicious. Although my only complaint is the amount is very little not filled to the brim and even half way as the normal tin should be which i was surprised to see when opened. So i think it should be properly filled. Hence the missed star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Christmas just got better. 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 7th September 2020 These are awesome. If you’re a Lindor Chocolate fan like I am then these are all you’ll need for Christmas. Great selection of flavours, individually wrapped to keep sticky paws off and each actual chocolate is a great size. I have not a bad word to say about this tin, except I’d like it to be bigger. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect gift for anyone! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 6th September 2020 I mean, how do you go past a Lindt assortment tin? I absolutely LOVE the creaminess of the chocolate and the variety of flavours you get in the tin is perfect for anyone's preference! The best thing about this is that it is the perfect gift when you are popping over to someone's house for dinner or need a small gift last minute. I gift these to friends and family often and they are always a hit! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed 2 stars Review from Lindt UK 6th September 2020 I was excited to get this tin as our family love Lindor. But when I opened the tin I was not impressed, in total there were 10 little chocolate balls. You get more in a box than in this tin! Will not be purchasing in the future!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect treat 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 5th September 2020 Delicious chocolate. Really smooth with a burst of rich truffle in the middle of each chocolate. There are a variety of flavours so something for everyone to enjoy. The tin was Christmas theme, so that and the foiled wrappers would add up to make a lovely Christmas present. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 5th September 2020 My favourite sweets! Just delicious, soft and just melt nicely. Can not get enough of them. Usually buy them in box but really like the new tin package with different flavours.Great to share and definitely make a good gift for loved one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 4th September 2020 lindt chocolate is always a firm favorite in our house so this tin went down a absolute treat. Loved the choice of flavours (salted caramel being all of our favourite) and the tins really nice gift idea too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]