By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Garlic Butter Prawns 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Garlic Butter Prawns 200G
£ 4.00
£20.00/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy458kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ

Product Description

  • King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), with a garlic and parsley butter.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly Sourced Plump king prawns paired with garlic and parsley butter, ready for cooking
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (89%), Butter (Milk), Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Garlic Purée, Roasted Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 2 mins 30 secs. Place the butters to one side. Pre-heat 1 teaspoon (5ml) of oil in a shallow frying pan over a medium heat until hot. Add the prawns to the hot pan, stirring continuously for 2 minutes. Add the butters and continue to stir for a further 30 seconds until the butter has melted.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (81g**)
Energy565kJ458kJ135kcal109kcal
Fat6.9g5.6g
Saturates3.8g3.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.8g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein17.0g13.8g
Salt1.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 162g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here