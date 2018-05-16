Tesco Garlic Butter Prawns 200G

- Energy458kJ 109kcal5%
Product Description
- King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), with a garlic and parsley butter.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Plump king prawns paired with garlic and parsley butter, ready for cooking
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (89%), Butter (Milk), Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Garlic Purée, Roasted Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 2 mins 30 secs. Place the butters to one side. Pre-heat 1 teaspoon (5ml) of oil in a shallow frying pan over a medium heat until hot. Add the prawns to the hot pan, stirring continuously for 2 minutes. Add the butters and continue to stir for a further 30 seconds until the butter has melted.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (81g**)
|Energy
|565kJ
|458kJ
|135kcal
|109kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|17.0g
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 162g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
