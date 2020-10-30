Nivea Girls Night In Gift Set

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely useful gift set 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st November 2020 Lovely gift set in a useful tin. The hand cream was easily absorbed, light and non greasy. A nice fragrance. It leaves hands soft. There was also a useful moisturising cream, again light and non greasy. The user (who I gave the gift to) prefers the fragrance of the moisturising cream to that of the hand cream. Useful every day cream. The face mask was for dry skin, which the recipient does not have, so I tried it, as having older skin, it is always thirsty for moisture! It was strange to have a wipe off not wash off mask, as I am used to cleansing masks. The mask left my skin feeling moisturised. There was plenty of mask in the packet, so you could use perhaps use on elbows and knees. The lip balm has a slight pink tinge with a light, delicate flavour. We love Nivea lip balm in our household, so it was as expected- great, but pink for a change! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pamper for Christmas 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 31st October 2020 I loved the items in this gift set. The face mask smelled lovely and left my face feeling soft. I have used the hand cream and lip balm frequently and they have both helped my dry hands and lips. The set came in a tin that looked cute. This will make a great Christmas gift for a teenager/young adult. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great girlie gift for all ages. 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 31st October 2020 Great little gift set that’s suitable for all ages from teens to grandmother’s. Metal tin a pretty design and really good for storing things in after. Hand cream made her hands feel really soft and very useful with all the extra COVID hand washing. A light consistency that sorbed into the skin really easily. Body cream was ok, but would be better with a slight floral or fruity smell. Felt it smelt slightly artificial. Made her skin feel soft and moisturised. Lip balm was very girlie with the shimmer from the pearly shine and effective on dry lips. Face masks were lovely and refreshing on dry, tired skin. A delicate smell and a great idea that there were 2 for sharing if required. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Girls night in! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 31st October 2020 The box that the set comes in is lovely and can even be reused for other purposes once you have used the products. The products themselves are good, the creams are super moisturising and as a lip balm-lover I use the one inside the gift set multiple times a day! Like how all the products are full size. The only negative is that the set feels a bit empty and maybe if there were just a couple of products more it would feel more like a complete set. Also instead of two creams, maybe just one would be better and then another product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 31st October 2020 Loved it leaves skin soft and feeling fresh great value for money would highly recommend

Great gift for a friend or family 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th October 2020 A very nice complete product. The items inside are quite a good size. I would maybe suggest to change one lotion for a scrub or shower gel so it is not so much lotion. Products are good quality, Nivea brand which you know you can always trust and rely on as a basic in toiletries. Overall I think this makes a great gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good sized products 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th October 2020 The contents of the gift set are of good quality. Super soft skin after using the lotions. Lip balm effective for dry lips. Could not test the face mask as it is meant for dry skin and my daughter had oily skin. Otherwise great products and lovely tin to be reused. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Perfect Pamper Set! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 29th October 2020 The NIVEA Girls Night In Gift set lives up to its description perfectly, an ideal combination for a girly night. The products are of a fantastic quality and full size. With the classic unmistakable Nivea scent, each product nourishes and hydrates. The addition of two face masks is also a lovely treat and makes the set perfect for sharing with a friend or family member over a film or good gossip! The tin is a perfect size, very stylish and would make great storage for face masks and other pamper-night treats! It would make a lovely gift for any occasion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect small gift 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th October 2020 I’ve been trying the Nivea Girls Night in Giftset for 3 days now. I absolutely love it i used the fack mask on a Saturday night it’s easy to apply and wash off. It left my skin feeling refreshed and soft to touch. Their hand cream and lip balm have been a life saver with the cold weather coming. They’re easy to fit in your bag as well without taking up a lot of room. I would recommend people to buying this product it’s also good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]