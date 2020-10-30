By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Girls Night In Gift Set

4.5(41)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Girls Night In Gift Set
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
Product Description

  • Nivea Girls Night In Gift Set
  • Treat someone special with this gorgeous NIVEA® Girls Night In gift set. It has all the head to toe pampering favourites you need to help keep skin feeling nourished and cared, along with a fun keepsake popcorn tin the perfect storage solution for any bathroom or bedroom. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA® Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask Dry Skin 2x 7.5ml with Honey Extract and Natural Almond Oil pampers and soothes dry and stressed skin. Our NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Our NIVEA® Express Care Hand Cream 100ml, with natural Sea Minerals moisturises your hands and absorbs in seconds, leaving them feeling soft and fresh. Our NIVEA® Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, the caring formula infused with Pearl and Silk Extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised while leaving them with a luminous pearly sheen.
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
  • Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
  • NIVEA® Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Mask
  • NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm
  • Made in Germany
  • NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream
  • Made in Spain
  • Tin
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Material: Tinplate.
  • ® =reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Mask: Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Coco Glycerides, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octyldodecanol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Glyceryl Glucoside, Tapioca Starch, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 42090, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paranum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat ., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Express Care Hand Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/ Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Myristyl Myristate, Maris Sal, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Tapioca Starch, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citronellol, Linalool, Parfum, NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Hydrolyzed Silk, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850

Storage

Not suitable for food storage.Best before: see pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Please always check the packaging of the products inside.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Lovely useful gift set

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Lovely gift set in a useful tin. The hand cream was easily absorbed, light and non greasy. A nice fragrance. It leaves hands soft. There was also a useful moisturising cream, again light and non greasy. The user (who I gave the gift to) prefers the fragrance of the moisturising cream to that of the hand cream. Useful every day cream. The face mask was for dry skin, which the recipient does not have, so I tried it, as having older skin, it is always thirsty for moisture! It was strange to have a wipe off not wash off mask, as I am used to cleansing masks. The mask left my skin feeling moisturised. There was plenty of mask in the packet, so you could use perhaps use on elbows and knees. The lip balm has a slight pink tinge with a light, delicate flavour. We love Nivea lip balm in our household, so it was as expected- great, but pink for a change! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pamper for Christmas

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I loved the items in this gift set. The face mask smelled lovely and left my face feeling soft. I have used the hand cream and lip balm frequently and they have both helped my dry hands and lips. The set came in a tin that looked cute. This will make a great Christmas gift for a teenager/young adult. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great girlie gift for all ages.

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Great little gift set that’s suitable for all ages from teens to grandmother’s. Metal tin a pretty design and really good for storing things in after. Hand cream made her hands feel really soft and very useful with all the extra COVID hand washing. A light consistency that sorbed into the skin really easily. Body cream was ok, but would be better with a slight floral or fruity smell. Felt it smelt slightly artificial. Made her skin feel soft and moisturised. Lip balm was very girlie with the shimmer from the pearly shine and effective on dry lips. Face masks were lovely and refreshing on dry, tired skin. A delicate smell and a great idea that there were 2 for sharing if required. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Girls night in!

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The box that the set comes in is lovely and can even be reused for other purposes once you have used the products. The products themselves are good, the creams are super moisturising and as a lip balm-lover I use the one inside the gift set multiple times a day! Like how all the products are full size. The only negative is that the set feels a bit empty and maybe if there were just a couple of products more it would feel more like a complete set. Also instead of two creams, maybe just one would be better and then another product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it!

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Loved it leaves skin soft and feeling fresh great value for money would highly recommend

Great gift for a friend or family

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

A very nice complete product. The items inside are quite a good size. I would maybe suggest to change one lotion for a scrub or shower gel so it is not so much lotion. Products are good quality, Nivea brand which you know you can always trust and rely on as a basic in toiletries. Overall I think this makes a great gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good sized products

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The contents of the gift set are of good quality. Super soft skin after using the lotions. Lip balm effective for dry lips. Could not test the face mask as it is meant for dry skin and my daughter had oily skin. Otherwise great products and lovely tin to be reused. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Perfect Pamper Set!

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The NIVEA Girls Night In Gift set lives up to its description perfectly, an ideal combination for a girly night. The products are of a fantastic quality and full size. With the classic unmistakable Nivea scent, each product nourishes and hydrates. The addition of two face masks is also a lovely treat and makes the set perfect for sharing with a friend or family member over a film or good gossip! The tin is a perfect size, very stylish and would make great storage for face masks and other pamper-night treats! It would make a lovely gift for any occasion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect small gift

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I’ve been trying the Nivea Girls Night in Giftset for 3 days now. I absolutely love it i used the fack mask on a Saturday night it’s easy to apply and wash off. It left my skin feeling refreshed and soft to touch. Their hand cream and lip balm have been a life saver with the cold weather coming. They’re easy to fit in your bag as well without taking up a lot of room. I would recommend people to buying this product it’s also good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Gift Set

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The gift set was packaged lovely in a tin which was a nice touch and makes a great gift for someone. The facemasks worked amazing. My skin feels really smooth and moisturized. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

