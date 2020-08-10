Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Curry 92G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

If you like pot noddle you will love this 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th August 2020 If you like pot noddle you will love this. I recently received some of these and they were exactly what you would expect from pot noddle. I shared mine with my daughter and we both loved them, they were spot on with flavour and texture. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2020 A quick and easy lunch! I added sweetcorn and peas into the pan as well as the noodles, to make a more filling lunch. The flavouring is just right. There is a good portion noodles. And it takes less than 5 mins to cook. Looking forward to trying more flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2020 A quick and tasty lunch. I added sweetcorn and peas to make it a bit more filling. There's a good portion of noodles in one bag. The sachet flavouring is just right and really nice. I would love to try the other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lost the pot? I think I need to find it again! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2020 I was excited to try these but was underwhelmed by it. I love the pot noodle curry flavour but was disappointed by these. I made them as per the packet instructions but I found it odd to add the flavouring after the water, maybe if I choose to try them again I will put the flavouring in first to see if that helps. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Review for Lost The Pot Noodle Curry 92g 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2020 Loved the theme of Lost the pot noodles and the curry flavour is delicious, the procedure instructions to cook it is very easy just as simple as adding boiling water to a pot and the flavours from the curry powder is so delicious, you get all the suttle flavours first on the tongue and at the back of the tongue is light heat which is perfect for someone like me. I would definitely recommend and purchase this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for a quick snack 3 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2020 Pot noodles have always been a staple of my cupboards for a quick meal when i don't want to or have time to make a full meal. The noodles are boiled with a pan with a sachet added for the flavour. The noodles are easy to prepare and quite pleasant to eat but the taste is rather bland compared to the pot variety. I think more flavour could be added to the sachets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot free and delicious 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2020 Wasn't sure about these to start with. But after trying them wasn't disappointed. There super tasty. Has strong flavouring. Only take a few minutes in the microwave. And without the pot there a great way on reducing plastic. Which is always a good thing. Will be purchasing these alot more from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th August 2020 These new noodles minus the pot are equally as good as the original pot noodle I really enjoyed them they are very tasty and extremely moreish. They are very easy to make for a nice quick snack or part of a meal. I will definitely be buying them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and easy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th August 2020 Very well packaged. Bright and colourful. Had for a lunch was very tasty. Easy to make and quick if in a rush to get back to your day. Will purchase again as handy to have in if time constrainsts are there. Going to try the other flavours in the range too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]