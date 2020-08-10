By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Curry 92G

3.8(13)Write a review
Pot Noodle Lost The Pot Curry 92G
Product Description

  • Instant noodles with a sachet of curry flavour seasoning
  • Introducing the new dinnertime super-hero set to impress even the toughest of critics: Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Curry flavour. Your go-to lunch has now escaped the pot, and packs a punch in the flavour department. Get all aromatic with Curry noodles, ready in just 5 minutes. And with none of those artificial colours or flavours and low in saturated fat, you're onto a winner (...winner, noodles for dinner). We think life's too short to be stuck behind a stove. Grab dinner by the noodles and cook up a storm in 5 minutes instead. Here's how... Hob: Add noodles to a pan of 250 ml boiling water. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally. Dish up and enjoy! Microwave: Add noodles & contents of flavour sachet to a large microwave dish, pour over 250 ml of boiling water and cover. Cook on high for 5-6 mins, stirring occasionally until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve. Want to stir up your dinner even more? Try adding sweetcorn and broccoli to become the master of all noodlers. Want to heat things up? Try our Lost the Pot Noodle Sweet Chilli flavour. Or wing it with our Roast Chicken noodles. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for the Mini Meals - Pots segment for the 52-week period ending 28/12/2019.
  • Pot Noodle Lost the Pot Curry flavour, from the nation’s favourite instant noodle brand* - but without the pot!
  • Now dinner for the whole family couldn’t be easier
  • A quick, filling and tasty noodle dish ready in just 5 minutes
  • Instant noodles with none of those artificial colours or flavours, and no added MSG
  • Lost the Pot Curry noodles are packed with flavour and low in saturated fat
  • Grab dinner by the noodles, with 3 deviously delicious new flavours: Roast Chicken, Sweet Chilli and Curry
  • Pack size: 92G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (92%) [WHEAT flour, rapeseed oil, potato starch, salt, raising agents (sodium carbonate, potassium carbonate), antioxidant (rosemary extract)], curry flavour seasoning (8%) [maltodextrin, modified starch, curry powder (coriander, turmeric, fe nugreek, cumin, fennel, chilli peppers, salt), salt, sugar, potassium chloride, yeast extract, flavourings (contains CELERY), onion powder, ginger, garlic powder, turmeric, black pepper, acid (citric acid)]. May contain crustaceans, soy, milk and mustard

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten
  • May Contain: Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don’t let dust gather).

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions: Hob 1. Add noodles to a pan of 250ml boiling water 2. Stir in sachet contents, reduce heat slightly and simmer for 3 mins until water is absorbed, stirring occasionally 3. Dish up and enjoy! Microwave Microwave ovens may vary. 1. Add noodles &, contents of flavour sachet to a large microwave dish. 2. Pour over 250ml of boiling water and cover. 3. Cook on high for 5-6 mins (850W-650W), stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed. Stir and serve.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

92g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)603 kJ875 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)144 kcal209 kcal0%
Fat (g)5.9 g8.5 g12%
of which saturates (g)0.5 g0.7 g4%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g28 g11%
of which sugars (g)1.2 g1.8 g2%
Fibre (g)0.9 g1.3 g0%
Protein (g)3.1 g4.4 g9%
Salt (g)0.56 g0.82 g14%
1 portion = 145 g. (Pack contains 2 portions)---

If you like pot noddle you will love this

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

If you like pot noddle you will love this. I recently received some of these and they were exactly what you would expect from pot noddle. I shared mine with my daughter and we both loved them, they were spot on with flavour and texture. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good taste

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

A quick and easy lunch! I added sweetcorn and peas into the pan as well as the noodles, to make a more filling lunch. The flavouring is just right. There is a good portion noodles. And it takes less than 5 mins to cook. Looking forward to trying more flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice taste

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

A quick and tasty lunch. I added sweetcorn and peas to make it a bit more filling. There's a good portion of noodles in one bag. The sachet flavouring is just right and really nice. I would love to try the other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lost the pot? I think I need to find it again!

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

I was excited to try these but was underwhelmed by it. I love the pot noodle curry flavour but was disappointed by these. I made them as per the packet instructions but I found it odd to add the flavouring after the water, maybe if I choose to try them again I will put the flavouring in first to see if that helps. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Review for Lost The Pot Noodle Curry 92g

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Loved the theme of Lost the pot noodles and the curry flavour is delicious, the procedure instructions to cook it is very easy just as simple as adding boiling water to a pot and the flavours from the curry powder is so delicious, you get all the suttle flavours first on the tongue and at the back of the tongue is light heat which is perfect for someone like me. I would definitely recommend and purchase this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for a quick snack

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

Pot noodles have always been a staple of my cupboards for a quick meal when i don't want to or have time to make a full meal. The noodles are boiled with a pan with a sachet added for the flavour. The noodles are easy to prepare and quite pleasant to eat but the taste is rather bland compared to the pot variety. I think more flavour could be added to the sachets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot free and delicious

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Wasn't sure about these to start with. But after trying them wasn't disappointed. There super tasty. Has strong flavouring. Only take a few minutes in the microwave. And without the pot there a great way on reducing plastic. Which is always a good thing. Will be purchasing these alot more from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

These new noodles minus the pot are equally as good as the original pot noodle I really enjoyed them they are very tasty and extremely moreish. They are very easy to make for a nice quick snack or part of a meal. I will definitely be buying them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and easy

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Very well packaged. Bright and colourful. Had for a lunch was very tasty. Easy to make and quick if in a rush to get back to your day. Will purchase again as handy to have in if time constrainsts are there. Going to try the other flavours in the range too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No taste

1 stars

Review from unilever.com

I dont no how they made the taste disappear but this had no taste at all, it was not pleasant to eat, I am surprised as the original pot noodle is tasty. There's plenty portion wise but I wouldn't recommend it. Not nice at all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

