Zuru Robo Alive Dino Wars Raptor

Zuru Robo Alive Dino Wars Raptor

£10.00

£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Zuru Robo Alive Dino Wars Raptor
Realistic Raptor Movements: This raptor runs at rapid speed and bites like a real dinosaur! With real looking eyes and fast clawing movements this Raptor really comes alive!New Surprise Dino Slime: Open your Dino Egg to discover the Surprise Dino Slime inside! It's glow in the dark and there are some gross surprises hiding inside…. What will you discover?!Advanced Technology: Robo Alive's advanced technology brings this Raptor to life! Combining high quality technology with a realistic design, this Raptor really comes to life!Zuru's new Robo Alive Rampaging Raptor runs and bites like a real dinosaur! With a super realistic design, fast clawing movements and advanced robotic technology, this Raptor outruns all other predators. There's new glow in the dark Dino Slime to discover inside the Dino Egg too! Don't let it catch you and beware of what's inside the Dino Slime Surprise! It's more than alive - It's Robo Alive!
