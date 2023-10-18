Zuru Robo Alive Dino Wars Raptor

Zuru's new Robo Alive Rampaging Raptor runs and bites like a real dinosaur! With a super realistic design, fast clawing movements and advanced robotic technology, this Raptor outruns all other predators. There's new glow in the dark Dino Slime to discover inside the Dino Egg too! Don't let it catch you and beware of what's inside the Dino Slime Surprise! It's more than alive - It's Robo Alive!